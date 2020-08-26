DSP Group Joins the Project Connected Home over IP Initiative

Offers its global perspective, technical expertise, and IoT leadership to support the Project CHIP initiative of the Zigbee Alliance

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG), a leading global provider of wireless and voice-processing chipset solutions for converged communications, today announced it has joined the Zigbee Alliance and its Project Connected Home over IP (CHIP) Working Group. DSP Group will contribute its expertise in ULE (ultra-low-energy) wireless with native real-time two-way voice support to help deliver upon the promise of Project CHIP, a royalty-free connectivity standard that will increase interoperability among smart home products.



“This is an exciting time for IoT, smart home, and voice as a user interface,” said Tali Chen, Chief Business Officer of DSP Group. “Making a wireless interface as trustworthy, reliable, and seamless as possible is foundational to the user experience and the success of any product designed for this application. With this mind, we look forward to working with members of the Zigbee Alliance and Project CHIP initiative to define an interface that meets the requirements of Project CHIP, while providing ultra-low-power, interference-free whole-home wireless coverage with native two-way voice support.”

ULE technology is designed for the Internet of Things (IoT). Derived from DECT, it operates in the 1.7- to 1.9-GHz band with a typical output power and receiver sensitivity of 20 dBm (in the US), and -93 dBm, respectively. As such, it provides ultra-low-power wireless connectivity over a much longer range. With a power consumption of just 2.5 µA in hibernation mode, depending upon the chip or module used, it can greatly extend battery life. Moreover, it was designed from the ground up to support real-time two-way voice. ULE technology has already been adopted by tier 1 service providers including Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Verisure, ADT, and many more.

The Project CHIP Working Group was started by Amazon, Apple, Google, and the Zigbee Alliance with the goal of developing and promoting the adoption of a new royalty-free connectivity standard to increase compatibility among smart home products, with security as a fundamental design tenet. The aim of the group is to define a specific set of IP-based networking technologies for device certification. By participating in Project CHIP, DSP Group builds upon its already tight collaborative relationships with many of its members, including Google, Amazon, and more recently ADT, to help its customers develop the next generation of smart home devices.

“As IoT matures, there’s a clear need for convergence and collaboration to reach desired connectivity,” said Chris LaPré, IoT Architect, Zigbee Alliance. “Having DSP Group join the Alliance and contribute their global expertise and perspective is much appreciated and welcomed as we together steer industry-shaping initiatives such as Project CHIP.”

About DSP Group

DSP Group®, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) is a global leader in wireless communications and voice processing chipsets and algorithms for a wide range of smart-enabled devices. The company was founded in 1987 on the principles of experience, insight, and continuous advancement. We seek to consistently deliver next-generation solutions in the areas of voice, audio, video, and data connectivity. Building upon our core competencies in the area of voice processing, DSP Group invests heavily in innovation for the smart future. The result is leading-edge semiconductor and product development technology that allows our customers to develop products that enhance the end-user experience. From AI-enabled TWS headsets to the voice-enabled smart home. From IoT, security, mobile handsets, tablets, and laptops, all the way to full enterprise-level unified communications (UC) across cloud-based voice services, DSP Group applies its core engineering and technical support capabilities to help its customers meet the demands of an ever-expanding universe of voice-enabled, connected, smart devices. Visit us at www.dspg.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter , as well YouTube , where you can see our solutions in action.

About the Zigbee Alliance

The Zigbee Alliance is the foundation and future of the Internet of Things. Established in 2002, our wide-ranging global membership collaborates to create and evolve universal open standards for the products transforming the way we live, work, and play. With our members’ deep and diverse expertise, robust certification programs, and a full suite of open IoT solutions – including the recently announced Project Connected Home over IP – we are leading the movement toward a more intuitive, imaginative, and useful world. The Zigbee Alliance board of directors is comprised of executives from Amazon, Apple, ASSA ABLOY, Comcast, Google, Huawei, IKEA, The Kroger Co., LEEDARSON, Legrand, Lutron Electronics, NXP Semiconductors, Resideo, Schneider Electric, Signify (formerly Philips Lighting), Silicon Labs, SmartThings, Somfy, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments , Tuya, and Wulian. www.zigbeealliance.org www.connectedhomeip.com

