Knoema Launches Media Access Program to Support Fact-Based Reporting and Analysis Ahead of the 2020 US Presidential Election

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knoema, the data and technology company on a mission to activate data for all, announced today that it has opened up access to its Knoema Professional offering for accredited journalists through its Media Access Program. Knoema aims to provide journalists with the necessary data along with visualization and workflow tools to support fact-based reporting and analysis ahead of and shortly following the 2020 US Presidential Election.

Key datasets relevant to the 2020 US Presidential Election available in Knoema include:

Entry into Knoema’s Media Access Program is available on the company’s website. Complimentary access to Knoema Professional for accredited journalists will be available from August 26, 2020 through November 30, 2020.

Key features of the Media Access Program include the ability to:

Search efficiently across more than 3.1b+ data time series from over 1.4k+ data sources with Knoema’s massive global database

Create shareable dashboards and visualizations that update automatically as data changes

Ensure you always have the latest data with notifications, alerts, and curated industry data briefs

Surface data from Knoema as you work in Excel and Word with AI-powered workflow tools

Thousands of technical and non-technical professionals, including journalists, leverage Knoema to reduce complexities and inefficiencies in how they discover, manage and make use of their data. Knoema applies its patented data search approach to curate and present the most relevant data sets.

“At Knoema, our mission of activating data ensures business professionals have access to and can make use of the data they need when they need it. This leads to greater confidence in telling their stories and generating insights for the business processes they own,” said Charles Poliacof, CEO of Knoema. “Ahead of the 2020 Election, we are delighted to open up access to our massive database and corresponding tools to manage and analyze data most effectively. By doing this, our hope is that more journalists have unbiased, empirically-based information to do their job best.”

To sign up for the Media Access Program, visit our Knoema Professional page.

Additionally, media professionals are invited to participate in a 30 minute informational session (Thursday, August 27 at 10:00 AM ET) to get immediate benefits from your access.

