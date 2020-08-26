Greenlane Launches One of the First Machine Manufactured Pre-Rolled Cones

The line of responsibly sourced and precision-manufactured cones are exclusively available to customers

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (“Greenlane” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, supply and specialty vaporization products, today announced the launch of one of the first responsibly sourced, machine manufactured pre-rolled cones on the market.



Greenlane’s new line of pre-rolled cones are available in three different cone blends: Rice, Natural Brown, and Organic Hemp. The cones are made with the highest quality, organically-sourced paper exclusively processed in France and sealed with 100% natural Arabic gum. The cones come in three sizes, including 1 1/4, Slim and King.

Unlike other cones on the market, which are rolled by hand, Greenlane’s pre-rolled cones are made with patent-pending proprietary precision manufacturing machinery. This modern manufacturing technique offers many advantages including increased production efficiency and economies of scale. It also ensures the precise construction of each cone, resulting in less gum and overage on the flap seam. Greenlane cones use paper material manufactured in an ISO 9000-compliant facility using responsibly-sourced materials and adhering to stringent manufacturing standards, all while ensuring quality and competitive pricing.

Greenlane’s pre-rolled cones are exclusively available through bulk orders and can be delivered in two to six weeks, depending on volume. Cones are customizable to the needs of each individual brand with full color CMYK printing available on the crutch.

“After a considerable amount of R&D, Greenlane is proud to introduce one of the most precise and high-quality pre-rolled cones to the market,” said Aaron LoCascio, Co-Founder and CEO of Greenlane Holdings. “We remain committed to providing trustworthy and innovative products that will enhance the cannabis consumption experience for our diverse array of customers.” More production information about Greenlane Cones can be found here .

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane (NASDAQ: GNLN) is the leading global platform for the development and distribution of premium cannabis accessories and lifestyle products. The company operates as a powerful house of brands, third-party brand accelerator, and omni-channel distribution platform. Greenlane serves the global markets with an expansive customer base of more than 11,000 retail locations, including licensed cannabis businesses, smoke shops, and specialty retailers. Greenlane’s world-class team provides services including product development, go-to-market strategy, sales and marketing support, customer service, direct-to-consumer fulfillment, supply chain management, and distribution. As a pioneer in the cannabis space, Greenlane is the partner of choice for many of the industry’s leading brands, including PAX Labs, Storz & Bickel (Canopy-owned), Cookies, Grenco Science, and DaVinci. Greenlane also proudly owns and operates a diverse brand portfolio including packaging innovator Pollen Gear™, the K.Haring Glass Collection by Higher Standards, Marley Natural™, and VIBES™ rolling papers. Higher Standards, Greenlane’s flagship brand, offers both a high-end product line and immersive retail experience with groundbreaking stores in both New York City’s Chelsea Market and Malibu, California. Greenlane also owns and operates both Vapor.com and VapoShop.com, two industry-leading, direct-to-consumer e-commerce platforms in North America and Europe respectively. For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

For more information about Greenlane:

Media Contact

MATTIO Communications

Greenlane@mattio.com

Investor Contact

Rob Kelly

Investor Relations, MATTIO Communications

Greenlane@mattio.com

1-416-992-4539