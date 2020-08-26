/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiusTrend, a market research organization in Hong Kong, recently released a research report on 'SONY, Samsung, WIMI Compete in 5G + Hologram AR'. With the advent of the 5G mobile communication era, IT giants, such as Sony, Samsung, and WIMI Hologram Cloud, are competing to deploy 5G strategies and strive to lead the development of global 5G standards and industries.



According to the report of Frost & Sullivan, the scale of the global holographic AR market will grow from $3.6 billion in 2016 to $12.2 billion in 2018. It is estimated that by 2025, the total revenue of this market will reach $505.2 billion. Meanwhile, the compound annual growth rate of software and hardware in the next five years is about as high as 68%, which shows that the future market space is unlimited. The market layout of international giants in the holographic AR industry is mainly focused on AR display devices. The independent R&D and innovation capabilities of innovative companies will become their foothold in the industry, and the disruptive technology and patents will become the capital for them to seize market share with leading enterprises.

SONY: Currently, there are only two AR products launched on the official website, that is, SmartEyeglass SED-E1 and LMX-001. LMX-001 is a near-eye holographic waveguide display for the customized hardware integration. This means that SONY, as the development kit's provider, will allow developers to customize the AR hardware and software solutions they need. The products are thin and light, the images are bright and clear, and can be quickly produced in batches. It combines the advantages of small footprint and clear vision to become an idealized industrial holographic AR equipment. The British Imagination Factory used Sony's LMX-001 holographic waveguide displays to develop the world's first swimming goggles solution for with a holographic display. The solution, called Swim AR, can be fixed on regular goggles to provide swimmers with real-time training data, such as time, distance, mileage, and segments.

Samsung: At the end of 2018, Samsung Electronics applied to the US Patent and Trademark Office for a patent for "3D imaging equipment and its electronic devices". There are three major components: the full-screen display, the half-reflecting mirror, and the reflecting component, and they are placing at a certain angle. When the smartphone is placed in a specialized docking station, the image of the smartphone screen (full-screen display) will be displayed on the half-reflecting mirror. The image is reflected by the reflecting component, and finally projected into the air by the projection display. Aerial projection displays are equipped with relay lenses, which include a series of microlenses and integrate space light modulator (SLM) and optical filter. Through light intervention, the system can project high-quality holographic images. The camera of the Samsung Galaxy smartphone is equipped with an image sensor to determine the user's distance and adjust the image according to the user's position relative to the docking station. When the holographic image is far away from the person, the text or other content will be magnified. The closer the distance, the projection will automatically shrink.

WIMI Hologram Cloud: WIMI Hologram Cloud is a computer vision holographic service provider, whose business application scenarios are mainly concentrated in five professional fields: home entertainment, light field cinema, performing arts system, commercial publishing system, and advertising display system. Meanwhile, these have been deployed to the corresponding fields of smart cities.

In recent years, WIMI has been committed to the R&D and commercialization of 3D/AR/VR. At present, in the field of VR/AR hardware terminals, giants such as Apple, Sony, Google, Microsoft, and Samsung have gathered. According to Frost & Sullivan, in terms of total revenue in 2018, WIMI is the leading holographic AR application platform in China. By leveraging its strong technical capabilities and infrastructure, it can provide excellent products and services, and conduct its business in an efficient manner. WIMI Hologram Cloud plans to continue to improve and strengthen existing technologies, maintain industry leadership, and create an ecological business model.

With the issuance of 5G licenses, China has officially entered a new era of 5G construction and application. The 5G network has the advantages of high speed, low latency, and low power consumption, which is especially conducive to the development of 3D/AR/VR industry. Therefore, WIMI Hologram Cloud believes that the construction of 5G will be beneficial to the development of 3D/AR/VR hologram in the fields of e-commerce, cultural entertainment, and medical health.

