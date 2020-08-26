Remcom Announces XFdtd Electromagnetic Simulation Software Update with Advancements for Millimeter Wave Antenna Design

Remcom announces an update to XFdtd® 3D EM Simulation Software, with new features to address 5G millimeter wave antenna design challenges including support for high-performance tuners and singularity correction.

/EIN News/ -- State College, PA, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remcom announces an update to XFdtd® 3D EM Simulation Software, with new features to address 5G millimeter wave antenna design challenges including support for high-performance tuners and singularity correction. In addition, PCB import enhancements save time in the design workflow.



As mobile devices continue to grow in complexity, engineers are challenged to include more antennas in less available space within the device while maximizing efficiency. Multi-port RF devices such as tuners and switches can be utilized to optimize band coverage. To accommodate these innovations, XFdtd’s Circuit Element Optimizer (CEO) now includes multi-port device functionality, enabling engineers to incorporate and test these components in their matching network simulations.



Singularity correction is a sophisticated meshing method that accurately captures highly varying electromagnetic fields around the conductive edges of geometries such as antennas or transmission lines. XFdtd adjusts the electric and magnetic field values adjacent to metallic edges during time stepping. For higher frequency and millimeter wave use cases, where numerous antennas and components create high spatial variation of fields, singularity correction can significantly improve accuracy and strengthen confidence in the expected behavior of a device.



The new XFdtd release also includes enhancements to printed circuit board (PCB) import, allowing documentation layers of a PCB to be imported alongside the geometry. These layers typically include useful manufacturer information such as the build date of the device, ID number, and more. Lastly, lumped circuit components specified in ODB++ and BRD files are also imported, eliminating the need to manually add them afterwards.



For more information on the latest release of XFdtd, please visit Remcom’s website. XFdtd users without an active Remcom Professional Support contract can upgrade to the latest version by contacting sales.



About Remcom: Remcom provides innovative electromagnetic simulation and wireless propagation software for users in the commercial wireless industry and government sectors. Remcom’s products are designed to work together to provide complete and accurate results when modeling propagation with real-world devices in real-world scenarios. Remcom is committed to its customers’ unique needs, offering flexible licensing options for installations of all sizes as well as custom engineered solutions.

Attachment

Stefanie Lucas Remcom 814-861-1299 RemcomNews@remcom.com