Juniper Networks and Netcracker Announce Joint Enterprise Service Automation Solution

Partnership enables managed service providers to increase business value and lower costs with seamless service orchestration across the AI-driven enterprise

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass. and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, and Netcracker Technology , a leader in modernized digital BSS/OSS solutions, announced today a joint solution that facilitates the end-to-end management of LAN/WLAN/WAN networks with automated service provisioning and workflows, AI-driven insight and full lifecycle management from client to cloud. The combined solution delivers seamless service and security operations with unique insight into user experiences, increasing service provider agility while maximizing value to enterprise customers.



The new solution, Enterprise Service Automation, enables service providers to unify LAN and WAN environments, providing additional value to their enterprise customers. Juniper delivers this with LAN, WLAN and WAN solutions driven by Mist AI, which complements Juniper’s secure SD-WAN portfolio to bring robust insight, automation and self-driving actions. Netcracker augments this capability with end-to-end Service Orchestration and a Digital Marketplace, based on its Netcracker 2020 Digital BSS/OSS portfolio, to automate the full lifecycle of services across multiple network domains with management from a single view.

The combined solution delivers the following benefits to managed service providers:

Automated service provisioning and full lifecycle management from client to cloud

AI-driven analytics and insight based on user interactions, alerts and diagnostics with full correlation across the LAN and WAN, enabling services to scale on-demand and incidents to be resolved automatically

A branded self-service portal for enterprise customers, enabling them to provision new capacity, add functionality, view reports and manage their networks from one interface

An industry standard solution with open APIs so it can easily expand into additional network domains, such as the transport network and 5G, and seamlessly incorporate additional partners

Frequent and rapid updates via a microservices cloud, using Agile/DevOps processes and tools that are aligned to each service provider’s unique business needs

A fully pre-integrated and validated solution providing out-of-the-box service ordering, management and monitoring capabilities with a number of artifacts, including service models and configured APIs for rapid, simplified deployment

A platform for potential new advanced wireless location services such as Asset location, user engagement and contact tracing based on Juniper Mist’s patented virtual Bluetooth® LE (vBLE) technology

A proven solution that is already successfully deployed with a Tier 1 global service provider in Europe

Supporting Quotes:

“The growing complexity of enterprise IT with increasing IoT, cloud applications and remote operations calls for a new networking approach. By combining the network, security and orchestration strengths from Juniper and Netcracker as strategic partners, we can help CSPs solve these complex issues for their enterprise customers, creating additional value deep inside the organization.”

- Bob Titus, CTO, Netcracker Technology

“For many enterprises, meeting the demands of an increasingly complex and dynamic network environment is an uphill battle. Through this expansion of our long-standing relationship with Netcracker, we can combine our industry-leading technology to offer a strategic value proposition to service providers and deliver end-to-end SLAs with fully managed enterprise networks. This approach can help increase revenues and profitability with existing customers as well as expand an SP’s managed services into new B2B vertical markets, leveraging new opportunities in the 5G era.”

- Raj Yavatkar, CTO, Juniper Networks

“Juniper and Netcracker Enterprise Service Automation brings new levels of suppleness and flex to service orchestration and automation. Providers that opt to weave Enterprise Service Automation into their enterprise offerings and service delivery platforms stand to gain an elevated competitive position against rivals. Blending Juniper's secure software-driven networking and Mist AI with Netcracker's OSS/BSS skillsets and a Digital Marketplace accomplishes wide-ranging service provider digital objectives, spanning all the way from local site-based infrastructure deep into the LAN, up to the network edge, WAN, and cloud.”

- Joel Stradling, Lead Analyst, Clavem Research

Additional Resources:



About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking and security in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

Media Relations:

Penny Still

Juniper Networks

+44 1372 385 692

pstill@juniper.net

Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@netcracker.com