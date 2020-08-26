St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #4, DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A404385
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stacia Geno
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 8/25/20 1943 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5
VIOLATION: DLS, DUI#4
ACCUSED: Eric Marcy
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/25/2020 at approximately 1945 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury
barracks responded to a motor vehicle crash on Route 5 in Waterford, Vermont.
Upon investigation, Eric Marcy (49) of Barnet was found to be in operation of a
motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and a criminally suspended license.
He was taken to the St. Johnsbury barracks for processing and lodged at the
Northeast Regional Correctional Facility for violations of his parole.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/26/2020 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.