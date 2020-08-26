Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 907 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,800 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #4, DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A404385

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stacia Geno                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 8/25/20 1943 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5

VIOLATION: DLS, DUI#4

 

ACCUSED: Eric Marcy                                               

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 8/25/2020 at approximately 1945 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury

barracks responded to a motor vehicle crash on Route 5 in Waterford, Vermont.

Upon investigation, Eric Marcy (49) of Barnet was found to be in operation of a

motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and a criminally suspended license.

He was taken to the St. Johnsbury barracks for processing and lodged at the

Northeast Regional Correctional Facility for violations of his parole.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/26/2020 1230 hours       

COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  Northeast Regional Correctional Facility    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #4, DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.