St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #4, DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A404385

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stacia Geno

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 8/25/20 1943 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5

VIOLATION: DLS, DUI#4

ACCUSED: Eric Marcy

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/25/2020 at approximately 1945 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury

barracks responded to a motor vehicle crash on Route 5 in Waterford, Vermont.

Upon investigation, Eric Marcy (49) of Barnet was found to be in operation of a

motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and a criminally suspended license.

He was taken to the St. Johnsbury barracks for processing and lodged at the

Northeast Regional Correctional Facility for violations of his parole.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/26/2020 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.