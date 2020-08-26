Transparent Conductive Films Market Is Anticipated To Reach USD 10.2 Billion By 2028

The global transparent conductive film market size is estimated to be USD 4.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 10.2 Billion by 2028. The global transparent conductive film market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 9.8% in terms of value from 2020 to 2028.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparent conductive films are basically thin films made up of optically transparent and electrically conductive materials. They are an essential part of many optoelectronic devices such as solar panels, LCDs & OLEDs, electrochromic glass, and touchscreens, among others. These films are produced majorly from indium tin oxide (ITO). However, transparent conductive oxides, carbon nanotubes, conductive polymers, thin metal films, and silver nanowires are some other materials that are also used for producing transparent conductive films.

Indium tin oxide (ITO) has the capability to exhibit 92% transparency as compared to other materials. The properties of transparent conductive films are directly related to the performance of the device where they are used, and these specifications vary according to the type of devices.

The global transparent conductive film market size is estimated to be USD 4.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 10.2 Billion by 2028. The global transparent conductive film market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 9.8% in terms of value from 2020 to 2028. Asia-Pacific is dominating the global transparent conductive film market in 2020 and is anticipated to remain the largest till the forecast period. Growing demand for smart devices and mobile devices, along with the growth of consumer electronics market across regions, is contributing to the growth of the market.

Transparent Conductive Films Market, by Material:

Based on material, the transparent conductive films market has been segmented into ITO, metal mesh, silver nanowires, carbon nanotubes, and others. ITO is the dominant material used in producing transparent conductive films. However, several alternatives have been developed for manufacturing transparent conductive films in recent years, such as rare metal-based films, conductive polymer-based films, and graphene or carbon nanotubes.

Transparent Conductive Films Market, by Application:

Based on application, the transparent conductive films market has been segmented into smartphones, tablets, notebooks, LCDs, wearable devices, and others. The smartphones segment is to dominate the market in the forecast period. Transparent conductive films are widely used in touchscreens and flexible screens. They are also used in LCDs and organic photovoltaic cells due to their excellent electrical conductivity and mechanical properties.

Transparent Conductive Films Market, by Region:

Based on region, the global transparent conductive films market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia-Pacific dominated the global transparent conductive film market in 2019 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years. Increasing demand for electric components, smartphones, and LCDs is going to drive the transparent conductive films market in the region during the forecast period.

Some major findings of the global transparent conductive film market report include:

Major global market trend & forecasts analysis along with a country-specific market analysis for up to 25 countries

In-depth global transparent conductive films market analysis by material type, application, and regions with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors.

Major players operating in the global transparent conductive films market such as Teijin Ltd., Toyobo Co., Ltd., Nitto Denko Corporation, TDK Corporation, Canatu Oy, Cambrios Technologies Corporation, C3Nano, Gunze, Dontech Inc., and Blue Nano Inc.

Competitive benchmarking, product offering details, growth strategies adopted by the leading market players along with their major investments in the last five years

Micro, Macro analysis and factor analysis across regions, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, guidelines, and regulations that are prevailing in the global transparent conductive films market.

In depth Porter’s Five Forces and value chain analysis of the market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 166 pages with 132 market data tables and 96 figures & charts from the report, “Global Transparent Conductive Films Market, By Material (ITO, Metal Mesh, Silver Nanowires, Carbon Nanotubes, and Others), By Application (Smartphones, Tablets, Notebooks, LCDs, Wearable Devices, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting (2018-2028)” in depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).



