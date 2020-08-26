Salsa Kings Has a New Co-Owner

One of Miami’s leading dance studios has added a new co-owner.

“We’re excited that Jeannette has joined our team, and we expect to bring the business to the next level,” said Andres Fernandez, owner and company spokesperson for Salsa Kings.

Salsa Kings was established in 1998. All dance instructors are certified by the World Salsa Federation and are World Champions in the Salsa and Bachata Cabaret divisions. The company has worked with world-renowned artists such as Pitbull, Willy Chirino, La India, Oscar de Leon, and Jose Alberto “El Canario” and more.

Jeannette, according to Fernandez, is a hard-working, talented, passionate dancer wanting to further her career and create success inside the studio.

Jeannette provides bachata and classical dance training to the clients. She is a three-time world salsa and bachata champion and has trained in classical styles for more than 20 years. She also travels the world performing and teaching.

“Do it with passion or not at all,” Jeannette said, whose addition as a new co-owner comes on the heels of Salsa Kings gaining popularity on one of the world’s hottest social media platforms. Salsa Kings has gained more than 20K followers in less than six months on TikTok. Those interested in Latin dance styles can follow the company @salsakings on TikTok.

“With the addition of Jeannette, we’re confident that the best is yet to come,” said Fernandez.

For more information, please visit www.salsakings.com/blog.

About Salsa Kings

Salsa Kings' mission is to train, recruit, and unite dance talent and entrepreneurs from all over the world to provide a global, loving, all-style dance culture that offers first-rate instruction, unforgettable events, premium dance supplies, paramount showcases, and more income opportunities in the arts to the masses.

