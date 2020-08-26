Governor Abbott Waives Houston-Area Tolls Ahead Of Hurricane Laura

August 25, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to waive all tolls along the agency's portion of SH 99/Grand Parkway beginning this evening at 7:00 PM. With this action, all tolls on Houston-area toll roads will be temporarily waived to help those evacuating as a result of Hurricane Laura.

"As Hurricane Laura approaches Texas, this waiver will ensure that Texans are able to evacuate efficiently ahead of the storm," said Governor Abbott. "I urge Texans in the area to continue to take all necessary precautions as Hurricane Laura nears the coast and heed the guidance of local officials."

For more information on state road closures and alternate routes, visit drivetexas.org.