Salmon Region waters to be stocked with trout in September

Even with COVID-19 concerns changing our daily lives, you can still get outside for some fishing adventures. Just remember to follow public health recommendations for social distancing, even when outdoors.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game will stock over 4,500 rainbow trout in the 10 to 12- inch range at the following area waters in September. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.

Location, Number of Trout, Week Stocked

  • Blue Mt. Meadow Pond, 300, Sept. 7-11
  • Hayden Creek Pond, 1,500, Sept. 7-11
  • Hyde Creek Pond, 600, Sept 7-11
  • Kids Creek Pond, 600, Sept. 7-11
  • Mosquito Flat Reservoir, 1,500, Sept. 14-18

Anglers can find more detailed information on each water, including maps, facilities, species present, stocking records, and fishing rules by visiting the Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.

