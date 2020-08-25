Cherie Brennan Releases "Safe In God's Care" to Radio
EINPresswire.com/ -- MC1 Recording artist Cherie Brennan released “You Be The Light” to Christian Radio earlier this year to positive response from stations all across the country including K Love & WAY FM affiliates. The song still continues to gain airplay at many stations across the country.
In April Cherie released, “Songs Of Comfort” which is a part of collection of songs to bring comfort to the hurting world.
As Cherie stated, “When this project of bringing hope and comfort to family, friends and our music family was offered to me, I so wanted to do it. Trusting God with every aspect of my life, and personally experiencing how powerful and effective our prayers can be, had given me much inspiration in writing these songs. I could have easily titled them “Messages from God”, because that’s what they are, not messages from me to you, but from God to me when I was in trouble. And each one lifted me up and out of despair and often a very dark place. That same message of God’s love is there for you too. A friend recently shared a story of a little girl and her younger brother talking about God. She said “God is Love and He is everywhere”. Her little brother asked, “Is He in the big chair, is He on the sofa? I don’t see Him.” She answered, “God isn’t a see. He’s a feel.” That sweet reply is what I hope you feel from the messages of these songs, no matter how bad things seem to be. s Jesus says in Matt 19:26.. “for with God all things are possible.” I pray your lives are blessed with safety and protection, hope and joy. peace and prosperity. Lots of love.”
All songs via CD Baby. For more information please visit cheriebrennan.com or mc1nashville.com
Rhonda Thompson
You Be The Light from Cherie Brennan