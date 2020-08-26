ProServeIT Earns Microsoft Adoption and Change Management Advanced Specialization
ProServeIT Corporation recently announced that they have earned Advanced Specialization in Microsoft Adoption and Change Management.
This specialization is granted to Microsoft Partners who have demonstrated ample knowledge, extensive experience, and proven success in driving Microsoft 365 usage and organizational change, by providing adoption and change management services to their customers.
— Eric Sugar, President, ProServeIT
To achieve Advanced Specialization, partners must, in addition to attaining and maintaining Gold status, also achieve technology performance indicators and required performance thresholds, and ensure they have adequate staff skilling, while meeting additional requirements like verifiable customer references, public case studies, and architectural reviews.
According to 2018 benchmarking data research done by Prosci®, customers are six times more likely to meet or exceed business objectives with effective change management. ProServeIT strives to help its customers adopt new services and embrace those behavioural changes that will help them to exceed those business objectives.
“This is a great achievement for ProServeIT. We put a lot of emphasis on improving people’s lives by leading businesses in adopting cutting edge technology. That is, in fact, our vision as a company.” says Eric Sugar, President of ProServeIT Corporation. “We’re very proud of our team for the work they do to provide our customers with the resources needed to adopt new technology and processes.”
ProServeIT also recently achieved the Windows Server & SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization, a validation of their deep knowledge, extensive experience, and expertise in migrating Windows Server and SQL Server-based workloads to Azure.
About ProServeIT Corporation
As a multi-award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner, ProServeIT Corporation has been helping organizations of all sizes increase their efficiency, eliminate their “IT debt” and apply a security lens to everything they do. ProServeIT understands that every organization has unique needs and challenges and we work with our customers to understand the culture of their organization, who their customers are, and what’s most important to them as a company.
To provide consistent 24×7 customer service, ProServeIT is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, with offices in Alberta, Prince Edward Island, British Columbia, France, the United States, and Vietnam.
Eric Sugar
ProServeIT
+1 647-497-5150
