Simmons First National Corporation to Provide Mid-Quarter Update on COVID-19 Loan Modifications

/EIN News/ -- PINE BLUFF, Ark., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), parent company of Simmons Bank, today announced it will conduct a live conference call beginning at 9:00 a.m. CDT on Monday, August 31, 2020, to provide a mid-quarter update on Simmons Bank’s COVID-19 loan modification program. Those interested can listen to the call by dialing toll-free 1-866-298-7926 (United States and Canada only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 6854494. In addition, the call will be available via live webcast or in recorded version on the company’s website at www.simmonsbank.com under “Investor Relations.” The recorded version will be available for at least 60 days following the date of the call.

Simmons First National Corporation is a financial holding company, headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, with total consolidated assets of approximately $21.9 billion as of June 30, 2020. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach from financial centers located in Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

STEPHEN C. MASSANELLI
Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and Investor Relations Officer
Simmons First National Corporation
steve.massanelli@simmonsbank.com

