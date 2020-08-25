Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (25 August 2020)

4,149 samples tested in the past 24 hours 429,513 samples tested so far. 246 new positive cases today Total confirmed cases stand at 32,803 160 recoveries today Total discharged and recovered stands at 19,055 5 fatalities today Total fatalities stand at 559
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
