Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 890 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,783 in the last 365 days.

Help Small Businesses Claim Relief Payments

Businesses eligible for the Tennessee Business Relief Program have until September 25, 2020 – one month from now - to confirm their information with the Department of Revenue so they can receive up to $30,000 in no-cost funds from the state.

More than 40,000 small businesses across more than 60 business types are eligible for the Tennessee Business Relief Program. However, more than 25,000 of those business owners still have to confirm their information with the Tennessee Department of Revenue in order to get their payments.

The Business Relief Program is unique, as the Department of Revenue has already sent emails or letters to many small businesses letting them know they may be eligible for the relief program. However, before we issue federal funds, we need business owners to verify certain information. Governor Bill Lee announced the relief program June 2, 2020, and he expanded it to additional industries on August 13, 2020.  To date, the Tennessee Department of Revenue has already distributed around $128 million to roughly 17,000 businesses.

We’d like to provide you with an opportunity to help educate small business owners that may qualify for the program about how they can receive these no-cost federal Coronavirus Relief Funds. Depending on the gross sales of the businesses, relief payments range from $2,500 to $30,000.

###

You just read:

Help Small Businesses Claim Relief Payments

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.