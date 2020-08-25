Set Your Imagination Free with the Leadership and Arts Coalition Launch Event
The inaugural Art Sets Your Imagination Free artist showcase and fundraising event will highlight the work of visual and performance artistsWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Leadership and Arts Coalition (LAC), a nonprofit organization based in Washington, DC is pleased to announce their inaugural Art Sets Your Imagination Free artist showcase and fundraising event. It will highlight the work of visual and performance artists from around the country, beginning at 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT on Thursday September 10, 2020. They invite all artists, philanthropists, advocates, educators, and all supporters of the creative arts to join them for this free virtual event by registering on Eventbrite.
As the premiere event for the organization’s launch, guests will get to learn more about the mission and vision of LAC while enjoying, from the comforts of their home, incredible artistic performances and conversations about the importance of art as a way to mobilize communities. “As arts advocates, we look to provide a safe space and opportunities annually for artists from diverse backgrounds to unleash their artistic voices. This launch will be the beginning of these opportunities by providing a platform to showcase a fusion of music, visual art, dance, photography, video, and film,” says LAC co-founder and community advocate, Cassandra Riddick.
This event is being made possible by the following sponsors and partners: Nicholas Mayfield, Visual Artist and Fashion Designer; Sharon Coffee, CEO of Tina’s Baby; Nancy Jones, Commissioner for ANC Ward 5 DC; Michelle Jonson, CEO of Know Means No; and Rohin Flemming, CEO of Robin Kenyatta Digital Photography.
The show will be hosted by Actor, Michah Thomas and Singer, Patience Sings. The event is free but donations are welcomed. To tune into the event, head over to www.leadershipandartscoalition.org or to the Leadership and Arts Coalition YouTube channel at 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT on Thursday September 10th. Follow them on Instagram @lacoalition for regular updates on event details and the featured artists.
About Leadership and Arts Coalition (LAC)
LAC recognizes artists as the true historical storytellers and empowers them to help communicate, educate, advocate, and bridge gaps in respective communities. Led by two community advocates, LAC understands the importance of bringing together individuals and organizations of shared values to improve the outcomes for all. They are proud to launch this event to exhibit the work from fresh and unconventional artists from places near and far while growing their network of supporters.
