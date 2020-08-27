Highly Anticipated ‘Pay It Forward’ Scholarship Inaugural Recipients Announced
Ricky Patel is pleased to announce the inaugural recipients of the Pay It Forward Scholarship – a program he founded at his alma mater, St. Thomas University School of Law, which provides $5,000.00 to four, first-year law students who have developed a social program that promotes a unique way to solve a social problem(s).
The recipients of the highly anticipated 2020 Pay It Forward Scholarship are:
• Dona Beaubrun, who was selected for his creation of the non-profit, Pitit Kay. The organization’s mission is to provide resources for kids in need in his home country of Haiti. Mr. Beaubrun has been able to provide over 300 bookbags & school supplies for Haiti’s youth.
• Cassidy Heitman, a twice-serving AmeriCorps volunteer who established a volunteer and cultural orientation program that assists refugees at Church World Service (CWS). Ms. Heitman’s creation of in-home orientations versus group facilitated orientation helps customize the experience for individual refugee families. Through her orientation program, she has served 81 individuals, provided over 600 hours of cultural orientations, and trained 110 people through her volunteer seminars.
• Ashley Roberts, whose work exposed her to the trials & hardships endured by those seeking asylum or citizenship. She was motivated to create a free citizenship class at her local library to serve her rural community in Martin County. Three of her students have received their citizenship interview date & she is confident that they will pass.
• Danielle Salinas, a student who created a girl’s empowerment club, ROAR Club: Let Your Voice Be Heard at Air Base K-8 Center in Homestead, FL. She has motivated & guided young women to achieve personal & career-driven goals for the past six years. The club’s mission derives from four core pillars: Academic Life, Community Service & Activism, Life Skills, and Self Development.
St. Thomas University School of Law, the Pay It Forward Scholarship committee, Judge Tarlika Navarro and sponsor Ricky Patel, Esq. are proud to award these four individual scholarships to the inaugural recipients. Congratulations!
For more information about the scholarship, please visit www.OURSCHOLARSHIP.org.
About Ricky Patel, Esq.
Ricky Patel is a senior partner at the law firm of Farrell, Patel, Jomarron & Lopez, where he is known for his work in both the legal and philanthropic communities. In addition to handling class-action litigation and crisis management for both celebrities and athletes, Patel recently helped to establish the bad faith and statutory laws in Puerto Rico to help the people recover damages following Hurricane Maria.
