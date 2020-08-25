Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Toll Brothers Reports FY 2020 3rd Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- HORSHAM, Pa., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) (www.TollBrothers.com), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced results for its third quarter ended July 31, 2020.

FY 2020’s Third Quarter Financial Highlights (Compared to FY 2019’s Third Quarter):

  • Net income and earnings per share were $114.8 million and $0.90 per share diluted, compared to net income of $146.3 million and $1.00 per share diluted in FY 2019’s third quarter. 
  • Pre-tax income was $151.9 million, compared to $186.9 million in FY 2019’s third quarter.
  • Home sales revenues were $1.63 billion, down 7%; home building deliveries were 2,022, up 1%.
  • Net signed contract homes were 2,833, up 26%; contract value was $2.21 billion, up 18%.
  • Backlog in homes at third-quarter end was 7,239, up 6%; backlog value was $6.09 billion, up 4%.
  • Home sales gross margin was 19.0%; Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin, which excludes interest and inventory write-downs (“Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin”), was 21.9%.
  • Pre-tax inventory write-downs totaled $6.7 million.
  • SG&A, as a percentage of home sales revenues, was 9.9%.
  • Income from operations was $149.6 million.
  • Other income, income from unconsolidated entities, and land sales gross profit was $3.6 million.

Financial Guidance:

  • Fourth quarter deliveries of between 2,400 and 2,550 homes with an average price of between $815,000 and $835,000.
  • Fourth quarter Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin of approximately 21.5%.
  • Fourth quarter SG&A, as a percentage of home sales revenues, of approximately 9.0%.
  • Fourth quarter other income, income from unconsolidated entities, and land sales gross profit of approximately $5 million.
  • Fourth quarter tax rate of approximately 26.0%.
  • Community count at  FYE 2020 of approximately 320 communities.
  • Community count growth of at least 10% from FYE 2020 to FYE 2021.

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer, stated: “We are very pleased with our overall performance in our third quarter, including revenues of $1.63 billion, net income of $114.8 million and backlog of $6.09 billion. Our adjusted gross margin of 21.9% in the quarter improved sequentially compared to 21.0% in the fiscal 2020 second quarter due to a shift in mix of deliveries and solid execution by our teams in the field. SG&A as a percentage of home sales revenue improved to 9.9% in the quarter from 10.6% in the prior year period, reflecting cost efficiencies  initiated  in our second quarter.

“Our third quarter net signed contracts were our highest third quarter ever in both units and dollars, and our contracts per community, at 8.5, were the highest third quarter in fifteen years. This strength has continued into August. We attribute the surge in demand to a number of factors, including historically low interest rates, a continued undersupply of homes, and consumers focused more than ever on the importance of home.

“With our well-located land holdings in twenty-four states and our strategic focus on expanding our geographic footprint, product lines and price points, we are well-positioned to take advantage of the resurgent housing market.”

Toll Brothers’ Financial Highlights for the FY 2020 third quarter ended July 31, 2020 (unaudited): 

  • FY 2020’s third quarter net income was $114.8 million, or $0.90 per share diluted, compared to FY 2019’s third quarter net income of $146.3 million, or $1.00 per share diluted.

  • FY 2020’s third quarter pre-tax income was $151.9 million, compared to FY 2019’s third quarter pre-tax income of $186.9 million.

  • FY 2020’s third quarter results included pre-tax inventory impairments totaling $6.7 million, compared to FY 2019’s third quarter pre-tax inventory impairments of $4.7 million.

  • FY 2020’s third quarter home sales revenues were $1.63 billion and 2,022 units, compared to FY 2019’s third quarter totals of $1.76 billion and 1,994 units.

  • FY 2020's third quarter net signed contracts were $2.21 billion and 2,833 units, compared to FY 2019’s third quarter net signed contracts of $1.87 billion and 2,241 units.

  • FY 2020's third quarter net signed contracts, on a per-community basis, were 8.5 units, compared to third quarter net signed contracts on a per-community basis of 7.1 units in FY 2019, 8.1 units in FY 2018, 6.9 units in FY 2017 and 5.9 units in FY 2016.

  • In FY 2020, third quarter-end backlog was $6.09 billion and 7,239 units, compared to FY 2019’s third quarter-end backlog of $5.84 billion and 6,839 units. The average price of homes in backlog was $840,600, compared to $854,500 at FY 2019’s third quarter end.

  • FY 2020’s third quarter home sales gross margin was 19.0%, compared to FY 2019’s third quarter home sales gross margin of 20.2%. 
  • FY 2020’s third quarter Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin was 21.9%, compared to FY 2019’s third quarter Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin of 23.1%.

  • FY 2020’s third quarter interest included in cost of sales was 2.5% of revenue, compared to 2.7% in FY 2019’s third quarter. 

  • FY 2020’s third quarter SG&A, as a percentage of home sales revenues, was 9.9%, compared to 10.6% in FY 2019’s third quarter.

  • FY 2020’s third quarter income from operations of $149.6 million represented 9.1% of total revenues, compared to FY 2019’s third quarter of $171.0 million representing 9.7% of revenues. 

  • FY 2020's third quarter other income, income from unconsolidated entities, and land sales gross profit totaled $3.6 million, compared to FY 2019’s third quarter total of $18.4 million.

  • FY 2020’s third-quarter cancellation rate (current quarter cancellations divided by current quarter signed contracts) was 8.0%, compared to FY 2019’s third quarter cancellation rate of 6.5%. 

  • FY 2020's third-quarter cancellation rate as a percentage of beginning-quarter backlog was 3.8%, compared to FY 2019’s third quarter cancellation rate as a percentage of beginning-quarter backlog of 2.4%. 

Toll Brothers’ financial highlights for the nine months ended July 31, 2020 (unaudited):

  • FY 2020’s nine month period net income was $247.3 million, or $1.87 per share diluted, compared to FY 2019’s nine month period net income of $387.7 million, or $2.63 per share diluted.

  • FY 2020’s nine month period pre-tax income was $319.9 million, compared to FY 2019’s nine month period pre-tax income of $514.5 million.

  • FY 2020’s nine month period results included pre-tax inventory impairments totaling $21.9 million, compared to FY 2019’s nine month period pre-tax inventory impairments of $31.6 million.

  • FY 2020’s nine month period home sales revenues were $4.44 billion and 5,556 units, compared to FY 2019’s nine month period totals of $4.79 billion and 5,435 units.

  • FY 2020's nine month period net signed contracts were $5.26 billion and 6,525 units, compared to FY 2019’s nine month period net signed contracts of $5.04 billion and 6,044 units.

  • FY 2020’s nine month period income from operations of $289.7 million represented 6.4% of total revenues, compared to FY 2019’s nine month period of $455.9 million representing 9.4% of total revenues. 

  • FY 2020's nine month period other income, income from unconsolidated entities, and land sales gross profit totaled $39.9 million, compared to FY 2019’s nine month period total of $71.9 million.  

Additional Financial Information:

  • The Company ended its FY 2020 third quarter with $559.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $1.29 billion at FYE 2019 and $741.2 million at FY 2020’s second-quarter end. At FY 2020 third-quarter end, the Company also had $1.776 billion available under its $1.905 billion bank revolving credit facility.
  • On July 24, 2020, the Company paid its quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 10, 2020.

  • Stockholders' Equity at FY 2020 third-quarter end was $4.68 billion, compared to $5.07 billion at FYE 2019.

  • FY 2020's third-quarter end book value per share was $37.12 per share, compared to $35.99 at FYE 2019.

  • The Company ended its FY 2020 third quarter with a debt-to-capital ratio of 45.3%, compared to 48.6% at FY 2020’s second-quarter end and 43.6% at FYE 2019. The Company ended FY 2020’s third quarter with a net debt-to-capital ratio (1) of 40.5%, compared to 43.2% at FY 2020’s second-quarter end, and 32.9% at FYE 2019.

  • The Company ended FY 2020’s third quarter with approximately 61,400 lots owned and optioned, compared to 62,100 one quarter earlier, and 57,400 one year earlier. Approximately 35,300 of these lots were owned, of which approximately 17,100 lots, including those in backlog, were substantially improved.

  • In the third quarter of FY 2020, the Company spent approximately $50.9 million on land to purchase approximately 600 lots.

  • The Company ended FY 2020’s third quarter with 323 selling communities, compared to 326 at FY 2020’s second-quarter end and 322 at FY 2019’s third-quarter end.
(1)﻿
 See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” below for more information on the calculation of the Company’s net debt-to-capital ratio.

Toll Brothers will be broadcasting live via the Investor Relations section of its website, investors.TollBrothers.com, a conference call hosted by Chairman & CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. at 11:00 a.m. (EDT) Wednesday, August 26, 2020, to discuss these results and its outlook for the remainder of FY 2020. To access the call, enter the Toll Brothers website, click on the Investor Relations page, and select "Events & Presentations.” Participants are encouraged to log on at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the presentation to register and download any necessary software.

The call can be heard live with an online replay which will follow.

Toll Brothers, Inc., A FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company began business over fifty years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, affordable luxury and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. It operates in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia.

Toll Brothers builds an array of luxury residential single-family detached, attached home, master planned resort-style golf, and urban low-, mid-, and high-rise communities, principally on land it develops and improves. The Company acquires and develops rental apartment and commercial properties through Toll Brothers Apartment Living, Toll Brothers Campus Living, and the affiliated Toll Brothers Realty Trust, and develops urban low-, mid-, and high-rise for-sale condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development and land sale, golf course development and management, and landscape subsidiaries.  Toll Brothers operates its own alarm monitoring company through TBI Smart Home Solutions, a complete home technology division.  In addition to providing security monitoring, TBI Smart Home Solutions offers homeowners a full range of low voltage options, allowing buyers to maximize the potential of technology in their new home. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. Through its Gibraltar Real Estate Capital joint venture, the Company provides builders and developers with land banking, non-recourse debt and equity capital.

In 2020, Toll Brothers was named World’s Most Admired Home Building Company in Fortune magazine’s survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the sixth year in a row it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has won numerous other awards, including Builder of the Year from both Professional Builder magazine and Builder magazine, the first two-time recipient from Builder magazine.  The Company sponsors the Toll Brothers Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network, bringing opera to neighborhoods throughout the world. For more information visit www.TollBrothers.com.

Toll Brothers discloses information about its business and financial performance and other matters, and provides links to its securities filings, notices of investor events, and earnings and other news releases, on the Investor Relations section of its website (investors.TollBrothers.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

Information presented herein for the third quarter ended July 31, 2020 is subject to finalization of the Company's regulatory filings, related financial and accounting reporting procedures and external auditor procedures.

This release contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. One can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate to matters of a strictly historical or factual nature and generally discuss or relate to future events. These statements contain words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “may,” “can,” “could,” “might,” “should,” “likely,” “will,” and other words or phrases of similar meaning. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding: the impact of Covid-19 on the U.S. economy, the markets in which we operate or may operate, and on our business; our strategic priorities; our land acquisition, land development and capital allocation priorities; market conditions; demand for our homes; anticipated operating results and guidance; home deliveries; financial resources and condition; changes in revenues; changes in profitability; changes in margins; changes in accounting treatment; cost of revenues, including expected labor and material costs; selling, general, and administrative expenses; interest expense; inventory write-downs; home warranty and construction defect claims; unrecognized tax benefits; anticipated tax refunds; sales paces and prices; effects of home buyer cancellations; growth and expansion; joint ventures in which we are involved; anticipated results from our investments in unconsolidated entities; our ability to acquire or dispose of land and pursue real estate opportunities; our ability to gain approvals and open new communities; our ability to market, construct and sell homes and properties; our ability to deliver homes from backlog; our ability to secure materials and subcontractors; our ability to produce the liquidity and capital necessary to conduct normal business operations or to expand and take advantage of opportunities; and the outcome of legal proceedings, investigations, and claims.

Any or all of the forward-looking statements included in this release are not guarantees of future performance and may turn out to be inaccurate. This can occur as a result of incorrect assumptions or as a consequence of known or unknown risks and uncertainties. The major risks and uncertainties – and assumptions that are made – that affect our business and may cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • the effects of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which are highly uncertain, cannot be predicted and will depend upon future developments, including the severity of Covid-19 and the duration of the outbreak, the duration of existing social distancing and shelter-in-place orders, further mitigation strategies taken by applicable government authorities, the availability of a vaccine, adequate testing and therapeutic treatments and the prevalence of widespread immunity to Covid-19;

  • the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, interest rate levels, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar;

  • market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions;

  • the availability of desirable and reasonably priced land and our ability to control, purchase, hold and develop such parcels;

  • access to adequate capital on acceptable terms;

  • geographic concentration of our operations;

  • levels of competition;

  • raw material and labor prices and availability;

  • the effect of U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on home building products and retaliatory measures taken by other countries;

  • the effects of weather and the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters;

  • the risk of loss from acts of war, terrorism or outbreaks of contagious diseases, such as Covid-19;

  • transportation costs;

  • federal and state tax policies;

  • the effect of land use, environment and other governmental laws and regulations;

  • legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves;

  • risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects;

  • changes in accounting principles;

  • risks related to unauthorized access to our computer systems, theft of our homebuyers’ confidential information or other forms of cyber-attack; and

  • other factors described in “Risk Factors” included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 31, 2019 and in subsequent  filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Many of the factors mentioned above or in other reports or public statements made by us will be important in determining our future performance. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from those that might be anticipated from our forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For a more detailed discussion of these factors, see the information under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and in subsequent reports filed with the SEC.



TOLL BROTHERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands)

  July 31,
2020		   October 31,
2019
  (Unaudited)    
ASSETS      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 559,348       $ 1,286,014    
Inventory 8,034,515       7,873,048    
Property, construction and office equipment, net 313,513       273,412    
Receivables, prepaid expenses and other assets 968,416       715,441    
Mortgage loans held for sale 161,540       218,777    
Customer deposits held in escrow 78,094       74,403    
Investments in unconsolidated entities 412,766       366,252    
Income taxes receivable 9,239       20,791    
  $ 10,537,431       $ 10,828,138    
       
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
Liabilities:      
Loans payable $ 1,082,025       $ 1,111,449    
Senior notes 2,661,301       2,659,898    
Mortgage company loan facility 122,189       150,000    
Customer deposits 437,008       385,596    
Accounts payable 375,900       348,599    
Accrued expenses 1,014,822       950,932    
Income taxes payable 118,058       102,971    
Total liabilities 5,811,303       5,709,445    
       
Equity:      
Stockholders’ Equity      
Common stock 1,529       1,529    
Additional paid-in capital 722,115       726,879    
Retained earnings 4,978,832       4,774,422    
Treasury stock, at cost (1,022,406 )     (425,183 )  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,996 )     (5,831 )  
Total stockholders' equity 4,675,074       5,071,816    
Noncontrolling interest 51,054       46,877    
Total equity 4,726,128       5,118,693    
  $ 10,537,431       $ 10,828,138    



TOLL BROTHERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data and percentages)
(Unaudited)

  Nine Months Ended
July 31,		   Three Months Ended
July 31,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
  $ %   $ %   $ %   $ %
Revenues:                      
Home sales $ 4,441,383       $ 4,788,335       $ 1,627,812         $ 1,756,970    
Land sales 90,609       56,631       23,677         8,721    
  4,531,992       4,844,966       1,651,489         1,765,691    
                       
Cost of revenues:                      
Home sales 3,629,525   81.7 %   3,818,347   79.7 %   1,318,936     81.0 %   1,401,755   79.8 %
Land sales 80,959   89.3 %   43,406   76.6 %   22,259     94.0 %   6,232   71.5 %
  3,710,484       3,861,753       1,341,195         1,407,987    
                       
Gross margin - home sales 811,858   18.3 %   969,988   20.3 %   308,876     19.0 %   355,215   20.2 %
Gross margin - land sales 9,650   10.7 %   13,225   23.4 %   1,418     6.0 %   2,489   28.5 %
                       
Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 531,819   12.0 %   $ 527,318   11.0 %   $ 160,649     9.9 %   $ 186,709   10.6 %
Income from operations 289,689   6.4 %   455,895   9.4 %   149,645     9.1 %   170,995   9.7 %
                       
Other:                      
Income (loss) from unconsolidated entities 5,304       17,759       (2,566 )       7,200    
Other income - net 24,917       40,867       4,786         8,721    
Income before income taxes 319,910       514,521       151,865         186,916    
Income tax provision 72,603       126,829       37,104         40,598    
Net income $ 247,307       $ 387,692       $ 114,761         $ 146,318    
Per share:                      
Basic earnings $ 1.89       $ 2.65       $ 0.91         $ 1.01    
Diluted earnings $ 1.87       $ 2.63       $ 0.90         $ 1.00    
Cash dividend declared $ 0.33       $ 0.33       $ 0.11         $ 0.11    
Weighted-average number of shares:                      
Basic 131,024       146,041       126,722         144,750    
Diluted 132,032       147,479       127,399         146,275    
                       
Effective tax rate 22.7  %     24.6  %     24.4  %     21.7  %  



TOLL BROTHERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL DATA
(Amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)

  Nine Months Ended
July 31,		   Three Months Ended
July 31,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Inventory impairment charges recognized:              
Cost of home sales - land owned/controlled for future communities $ 21,634     $ 7,256     $ 6,690     $ 3,579  
Cost of home sales - operating communities 300     24,380         1,100  
  $ 21,934     $ 31,636     $ 6,690     $ 4,679  
               
Depreciation and amortization $ 46,700     $ 51,423     $ 16,415     $ 18,109  
Interest incurred $ 131,547     $ 131,830     $ 41,794     $ 43,968  
Interest expense:              
Charged to home sales cost of sales $ 111,278     $ 125,862     $ 40,467     $ 46,635  
Charged to land sales cost of sales 4,124     945     2,820     310  
Charged to other income - net 2,440              
  $ 117,842     $ 126,807     $ 43,287     $ 46,945  
               
Home sites controlled: July 31,
2020		   July 31,
2019		        
Owned 35,289     34,577          
Optioned 26,151     22,857          
  61,440     57,434          

Inventory at July 31, 2020 and October 31, 2019 consisted of the following (amounts in thousands):

  July 31,
2020		   October 31,
2019
Land and land development costs $ 2,163,668     $ 2,224,308  
Construction in progress 5,165,742     4,984,989  
Sample homes 432,165     414,107  
Land deposits and costs of future development 272,940     249,644  
  $ 8,034,515     $ 7,873,048  

Toll Brothers operates in two segments: Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill ("City Living"). Within Traditional Home Building, Toll operates in five geographic segments. As previously reported, during the first quarter of fiscal 2020, management realigned certain of the states falling within its five home building regions. Within Traditional Home Building, the Company operates in the following five geographic segments, with current operations in the states listed below:

  • North: Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York
  • Mid-Atlantic: Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia
  • South: Florida, South Carolina and Texas
  • Mountain: Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada and Utah
  • Pacific: California, Oregon and Washington

The realignment did not have any impact on the Company’s consolidated financial position, results of operations, earnings per share or cash flows for the periods presented.  Prior period results have been recast to conform with the Company’s current segments in the tables below:

  Three Months Ended
July 31,
  Units   $ (Millions)   Average Price Per Unit $
  2020   2019   2020   2019   2020   2019
REVENUES                      
North 412     546     $ 290.4     $ 360.0     $ 704,900     $ 659,400  
Mid-Atlantic 305     330     201.3     213.7     $ 659,900     $ 647,600  
South 410     312     276.3     243.5     $ 674,000     $ 780,200  
Mountain 612     437     425.4     292.7     $ 695,100     $ 669,800  
Pacific 263     329     406.4     573.5     $ 1,545,300     $ 1,743,100  
Traditional Home Building 2,002     1,954     1,599.8     1,683.4     $ 799,100     $ 861,500  
City Living 20     40     26.4     71.9     $ 1,318,300     $ 1,797,300  
Corporate and other         1.6     1.7          
Total home sales 2,022     1,994     1,627.8     1,757.0     $ 805,000     $ 881,100  
Land sales         23.7     8.7          
Total consolidated         $ 1,651.5     $ 1,765.7          
                       
CONTRACTS                      
North 620     611     $ 428.0     $ 400.4     $ 690,400     $ 655,400  
Mid-Atlantic 478     299     334.5     201.6     $ 699,800     $ 674,200  
South 538     344     344.1     255.5     $ 639,500     $ 742,700  
Mountain 801     622     561.8     414.5     $ 701,400     $ 666,500  
Pacific 393     325     536.7     533.3     $ 1,365,600     $ 1,640,800  
Traditional Home Building 2,830     2,201     2,205.1     1,805.3     $ 779,200     $ 820,200  
City Living 3     40     8.8     63.5     $ 2,936,000     $ 1,587,100  
Total consolidated 2,833     2,241     $ 2,213.9     $ 1,868.8     $ 781,500     $ 833,900  
                       
BACKLOG                      
North 1,885     1,950     $ 1,325.5     $ 1,305.4     $ 703,200     $ 669,500  
Mid-Atlantic 954     965     707.5     642.6     $ 741,600     $ 665,900  
South 1,302     1,067     930.7     815.2     $ 714,800     $ 764,000  
Mountain 1,888     1,554     1,408.8     1,081.5     $ 746,200     $ 695,900  
Pacific 1,129     1,209     1,581.6     1,879.7     $ 1,400,900     $ 1,554,800  
Traditional Home Building 7,158     6,745     5,954.1     5,724.4     $ 831,800     $ 848,700  
City Living 81     94     131.1     119.7     $ 1,617,900     $ 1,272,900  
Total consolidated 7,239     6,839     $ 6,085.2     $ 5,844.1     $ 840,600     $ 854,500  


  Nine Months Ended
July 31,
  Units   $ (Millions)   Average Price Per Unit $
  2020   2019   2020   2019   2020   2019
REVENUES                      
North 1,254     1,448     $ 840.5       $ 976.6       $ 670,300     $ 674,400  
Mid-Atlantic 848     793     556.6       522.7       $ 656,400     $ 659,100  
South 1,032     853     690.8       663.1       $ 669,400     $ 777,400  
Mountain 1,518     1,219     1,026.0       804.9       $ 675,900     $ 660,300  
Pacific 819     946     1,225.1       1,597.1       $ 1,495,800     $ 1,688,300  
Traditional Home Building 5,471     5,259     4,339.0       4,564.4       $ 793,100     $ 867,900  
City Living 85     176     103.0       224.6       $ 1,211,800     $ 1,276,100  
Corporate and other         (0.6 )     (0.7 )          
Total home sales 5,556     5,435     4,441.4       4,788.3       $ 799,400     $ 881,000  
Land sales         90.6       56.6            
Total consolidated         $ 4,532.0       $ 4,844.9            
                       
CONTRACTS                      
North 1,397     1,700     $ 985.0       $ 1,130.5       $ 705,100     $ 665,000  
Mid-Atlantic 1,014     896     723.9       598.8       $ 713,900     $ 668,300  
South 1,286     949     861.8       696.2       $ 670,100     $ 733,600  
Mountain 1,800     1,553     1,281.3       1,061.2       $ 711,800     $ 683,300  
Pacific 974     842     1,320.5       1,382.5       $ 1,355,700     $ 1,641,900  
Traditional Home Building 6,471     5,940     5,172.5       4,869.2       $ 799,300     $ 819,700  
City Living 54     104     83.9       166.2       $ 1,553,700     $ 1,598,100  
Total consolidated 6,525     6,044     $ 5,256.4       $ 5,035.4       $ 805,600     $ 833,100  

Unconsolidated entities:

Information related to revenues and contracts of entities in which we have an interest for the three-month and nine-month periods ended July 31, 2020 and 2019, and for backlog at July 31, 2020 and 2019 is as follows:

  Units   $ (Millions)   Average Price Per Unit $
  2020   2019   2020   2019   2020   2019
Three months ended July 31,                      
Revenues 9     33     $ 35.6     $ 95.8     $ 3,957,900     $ 2,902,000  
Contracts 2     15     $ 7.0     $ 42.4     $ 3,510,600     $ 2,823,600  
                       
Nine months ended July 31,                      
Revenues 41     105     $ 127.0     $ 217.6     $ 3,098,200     $ 2,072,400  
Contracts 17     31     $ 57.5     $ 98.5     $ 3,381,900     $ 3,177,400  
                       
Backlog at July 31, 2     98     $ 6.8     $ 202.2     $ 3,390,600     $ 2,063,400  

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

This press release contains, and Company management’s discussion of the results presented in this press release may include, information about the Company’s Adjusted Homes Sales Gross Margin and the Company’s net debt-to-capital ratio.

These two measures are non-GAAP financial measures which are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the comparable GAAP financial measures, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies in the home building business. 

The Company’s management considers these non-GAAP financial measures as we make operating and strategic decisions and evaluate our performance, including against other home builders that may use similar non-GAAP financial measures. The Company’s management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in understanding our operations and leverage and may be helpful in comparing the Company to other home builders to the extent they provide similar information.

Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin
The following table reconciles the Company’s homes sales gross margin as a percentage of homes sale revenues (calculated in accordance with GAAP) to the Company’s Adjusted Homes Sales Gross Margin (a non-GAAP financial measure).  Adjusted Homes Sales Gross Margin is calculated as (i) homes sales gross margin plus interest recognized in homes sales cost of revenues plus inventory write-downs recognized in home sales cost of revenues divided by (ii) homes sale revenues.

Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin Reconciliation
(Amounts in thousands, except percentages)

    Three Months Ended
July 31,		   Nine Months Ended
July 31,		   Three
Months Ended
April 30,
    2020   2019   2020   2019   2020
Revenues - homes sales $ 1,627,812     $ 1,756,970     $ 4,441,383     $ 4,788,335     $ 1,516,234  
Cost of revenues - home sales 1,318,936     1,401,755     3,629,525     3,818,347     1,250,689  
Home sales gross margin 308,876     355,215     811,858     969,988     265,545  
Add: Interest recognized in cost of revenues - home sales 40,467     46,635     111,278     125,862     38,037  
  Inventory write-downs 6,690     4,679     21,934     31,636     14,214  
Adjusted homes sales gross margin $ 356,033     $ 406,529     $ 945,070     $ 1,127,486     $ 317,796  
                     
Homes sales gross margin as a percentage of home sale revenues 19.0 %   20.2 %   18.3 %   20.3 %   17.5 %
                     
Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin as a percentage of home sale revenues 21.9 %   23.1 %   21.3 %   23.5 %   21.0 %

The Company’s management believes Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin is a useful financial measure to investors because it allows them to evaluate the performance of our home building operations without the often varying effects of capitalized interest costs and inventory impairments. The use of Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin also assists the Company’s management in assessing the profitability of our home building operations and making strategic decisions regarding community location and product mix.

Forward-looking Adjusted Homes Sales Gross Margin
The Company has not provided projected fourth quarter and full fiscal 2020 homes sales gross margin or a GAAP reconciliation for forward-looking Adjusted Homes Sales Gross Margin because such measure cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis, since inventory write-downs are based on future activity and observation and therefore cannot be projected for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2020. The variability of these charges may have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on our fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2020 homes sales gross margin. 

Net Debt-to-Capital Ratio
The following table reconciles the Company’s ratio of debt to capital (calculated in accordance with GAAP) to the Company’s net debt-to-capital ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure). The net debt-to-capital ratio is calculated as (i) total debt minus mortgage warehouse loans minus cash and cash equivalents divided by (ii) total debt minus mortgage warehouse loans minus cash and cash equivalents plus stockholders’ equity.

Net Debt-to-Capital Ratio Reconciliation
(Amounts in thousands, except percentages)

        July 31, 2020       April 30, 2020       October 31, 2019  
Loans payable
   $ 1,082,025     $ 1,556,572     $ 1,111,449  
Senior notes
     2,661,301       2,660,815       2,659,898  
Mortgage company loan facility
     122,189       106,018       150,000  
Total debt
     3,865,515       4,323,405       3,921,347  
Total stockholders' equity
     4,675,074       4,564,518       5,071,816  
Total capital
                        
      $ 8,540,589     $ 8,887,923     $ 8,993,163  
Ratio of debt-to-capital
     45.3  %     48.6  %     43.6  %
                           
Total debt
   $ 3,865,515     $ 4,323,405     $ 3,921,347  
Less: Mortgage company loan facility     (122,189 )     (106,018 )     (150,000 )
  Cash and cash equivalents     (559,348 )     (741,222 )     (1,286,014 )
Total net debt
     3,183,978       3,476,165       2,485,333  
Total stockholders' equity
     4,675,074       4,564,518       5,071,816  
Total net capital
   $ 7,859,052     $ 8,040,683     $ 7,557,149  
Net debt-to-capital ratio
     40.5  %     43.2  %     32.9  %

The Company’s management uses the net debt-to-capital ratio as an indicator of its overall leverage and believes it is a useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in the Company’s operations.

