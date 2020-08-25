Zayo Group Holdings, Inc Employees File Complaint for Unpaid Overtime Wages

Employees who have worked for Zayo Group Holdings, Inc within the last three years have filed a lawsuit over alleged failure to pay overtime wages.

BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- On August 19, 2020, current and former employees ("Plaintiffs") of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. ("Zayo") filed a class and collective action lawsuit against their former employer in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado (Case No.: 1:20-cv-02490). Plaintiffs allege that Zayo violated the Fair Labor Standard Act ("FLSA") and seek to recover unpaid overtime wages.Zayo provides a variety of communication infrastructure services to multiple clients. Plaintiffs worked as Service Delivery Coordinators ("SDCs") for Zayo and were paid an annual salary for their work. Plaintiffs allege that Zayo violated the wage and hour provisions of the FLSA by intentionally misclassifying them as salaried employees, which resulted in them being denied overtime wages. Plaintiffs allege that they routinely worked over forty (40) hours per week without receiving proper overtime compensation ("time-and-a-half").According to the Complaint, Plaintiffs were primarily responsible for gathering documents and performing other basic tasks. Plaintiffs allege that they were given a voluminous amount of work, which required them to work overtime regularly, despite their failure to receive compensation for their additional time worked. Plaintiffs allege that their experiences were similar to other SDCs.Additional information regarding how other salaried SDCs who work or worked for Zayo can join this case can be found here , or by calling the Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl, at 410-244-7005.The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl and Nichols Kaster, PLLP represent the Plaintiffs in this matter. Both firms are recognized as leaders in the field of wage and hour litigation and have successfully handled numerous class and collective action lawsuits across the country. They are committed to vigorously representing employees whose rights have been violated.Media contact information: 410-244-7005