Baseline Protocol Releases v0.1 Implementation for Enterprise IT and Ethereum Public Blockchain

BOSTON, MA, USA, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Baseline Protocol, an OASIS open source initiative, published the first major dot-release of its reference implementation, clearing the way for standards development.

Launched in March of this year, the Baseline Protocol uses advances in peer-to-peer messaging, zero-knowledge cryptography and blockchain technology to coordinate complex, confidential workflows between enterprises without moving company data out of traditional systems of record. Today, over 600 companies and individuals are actively participating in the initiative, which coordinates with the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance’s Mainnet Working Group.

Several proofs of concept have been released to showcase how to ‘baseline’ systems such as SAP, Microsoft Dynamics and Google Sheets. Recently, major brands have announced projects using the protocol, and more are known to be in private development.

Today’s release of Baseline Protocol v0.1 represents a significant milestone, because it provides a set of standard interfaces for developers to implement solutions easily and for vendors to provide their own modules that comply with the specification. Official OASIS standards development based on the v0.1 reference implementation will commence in September.

Today at 12pm US-ET, the development team will host an open walk-through of the system.

For more information go to https://oasis-open-projects.org/baseline-protocol-v01/



SUPPORT FOR BASELINE PROTOCOL v0.1

Ethereum OASIS is sponsored by the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance, Ethereum Foundation, ConsenSys, Chainlink, Nethermind, Provide, and Unibright.

Stefan Schmidt, CTO and Co-Founder of Unibright:

"Congratulations to all the contributors of release v.01, especially Kyle Thomas of Provide, Kartheek Solipuram of EY and Tomasz Stanczak of Nethermind. V.01 is defining a milestone for all those who aim to build products around the Baseline Protocol, as we at Unibright do. V0.1 will drive adoption for enterprise blockchain use cases on Ethereum."

Kyle Thomas, CEO and Founder of Provide:

"Building v0.1 of the Baseline Protocol with the community has been a humbling experience. As of today’s release, contributing to this initiative means contributing to a new set of state-of-the-art business process automation standards that have the attention of some of the biggest brands in the world! I am looking forward to continued collaboration with all the talented individuals and organizations working on the Baseline Protocol and OASIS standard."

Thomasz Stanczak, CTO and Founder of Nethermind:

"Baseline v0.1 is a big milestone - it combines great tools and guidance for data reconciliation in the world of integrated enterprise systems. At Nethermind we are excited that our solutions support the baseline protocol specification and help companies prevent delays and outages caused by mismatched data."

Johann Eid, Chainlink Product Manager:

"Congratulations to Baseline for completing a major milestone by launching v0.1, showcasing that blockchain can serve as a valuable way of keeping systems of record in sync without the common concerns around data and business logic privacy. We look forward to helping Baseline continue to expand its capabilities by providing a framework for Baseline contracts to maintain synchronization when obtaining external data."

Andrei Semenov, Coke One North America Services, Director of Innovation - Supply Chain:

"The release v0.1 is a great achievement for the Baseline community and a step towards building a steady foundation for the enterprise application on mainnet. My sincere congratulations to Provide, Unibright and other teams who contributed to the protocol."

Paul Brody, EY Global Blockchain Leader:

“As a founding contributor to this program, EY is very pleased to see continued progress. EY teams will be implementing and tracking Baseline Protocol through the EY OpsChain and EY Blockchain Analyzer solutions as it evolves. We see this as critical infrastructure to enable secure, private, enterprise transactions going forward.”



About Ethereum OASIS

Founded by the Ethereum Foundation, the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance, and ConsenSys, Ethereum OASIS is an OASIS Open Project that provides a neutral forum for supporting open source projects and specifications that advance interoperability for blockchain applications worldwide. The Ethereum OASIS community works to develop clear, open standards, first-rate documentation, and shared test suites that facilitate new features and enhancements for Ethereum. Everyone is welcome to contribute to the Baseline Protocol, and suggestions for new Ethereum OASIS projects are encouraged.

For more information go to: https://github.com/ethereum-oasis/



