Cynthia King, new independent consultant, announces support for the Body Shop at Home USA

The empowering female initiative has more than a 25-year history utilizing beauty products as a force for goodLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Body Shop at Home is an empowering initiative for women that is more relevant today than it ever was as the beauty industry seems to be faring quite well during a period that has seen unprecedented restrictions in buyer’s behaviours worldwide.
The current pandemic is forcing retailers to re-evaluate their need for physical stores amid the changes imposed by worldwide lockdowns and social distancing regulations. Consumer behaviour has already been altered as many have been forced to shop online and are willing to continue using online stores and products in the future. The Body Shop at Home can be the perfect opportunity to benefit from the changing economic climate currently in the US and abroad by starting your own business initiative from the comfort of your home.
Upsurge in Self-Care and Wellness Products
During times of economic downturn, people and statistically women turn to self-care items looking for an affordable luxury to indulge in that will not break the bank. Thus nail polish, mascara, face masks, skincare products, bath and body products or candles have become more popular during the current pandemic as a quick and inexpensive pick me up.
Today’s reality has seen more people working from home with physical distancing measures as well as mask wearing now a part of our everyday transactions with others. This has ultimately affected our daily beauty routines, with most of us spending more time at home there has been a higher demand in self care and wellness products. The Body Shop specializes in all of these wellness and beauty products that have been a driving force in the market lately seeing a significant surge in sales compared to the same period last year.
The Body Shop as an Ethical Pioneer
The Body Shop founded in 1976 by Dame Anita Roddick, was one of the pioneers in the sale of ethical products and positioned itself as a brand that advocated for cruelty free cosmetics and supported fair trade in third world countries as well as broader environmental issues. Anita Roddick was a revolutionary in her field challenging the status quo of the beauty industry with ethical branding and a no advertising approach. She also used a franchise model to grow the business with independent owner’s getting a share of the profits as she believed in empowering others to start their own business and ultimately giving back to the community. An inspirational quote on business that she lived by: “My passionate belief is that business can be fun, it can be conducted with love and a powerful force for good.”
When The Body Shop first started out it was one of the only ethical brands out there, today the market is quite competitive with many popular brands positioning themselves around issues of environmental sustainability and against animal testing such as Lush, L’Occitane, Weleda, Aveda and Rituals. Despite the fact that these brands are direct competitors they are also spreading The Body Shop’s pioneering vision that created the space for such brands to exist and evolve in the cosmetics market today. True to her initial vision the founder of The Body Shop always stood by her beliefs: “I have no interest in being the biggest, the most profitable or the largest retailer. I just want The Body Shop to be the best, most breathlessly exciting company - and one that changes the way business is carried out.”
Inspired by Anita Roddicks vision, Cynthia King believes that she too is capable of making a difference in the beauty industry by becoming an independent consultant for the Body Shop at home USA on August 1st 2020. The added bonus was that she actually used and liked the products! The Body shop at Home launched their USA Independent Consultant Business Opportunity on June 1st 2020 and is open to everyone that wants to become an independent consultant and earn a commission off of product sales.
Becoming an Independent Consultant
The process of becoming an independent consultant for the Body Shop at Home is pretty straightforward and easy - it’s also fully flexible and you can leave at any time. In order to join you just need to be 18 years or older and must sign a Consultant Agreement and purchase their beauty kit for $79. You then will get your own personalized website where people can purchase products and you can make a commission off of all sales up to $124.99 made in one calendar month or you can make a higher commission if you surpass this initial amount. You will also be eligible for a host of bonuses and free products as a reward for good sales performance. You also will enjoy free training and if you decide to join Cynthia’s team she can offer you all the one-on-one support you need and help you in your initial steps. Anyone seeking more information on how to join Cynthia’s team, get to know the products or to sign up, can visit her website.
