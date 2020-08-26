Fixx Pharmaceuticals Inc.: The Latest Biotechnology Company Aiming to Cure Hemophilia

Fixx was founded by Jesse John Francis Clark – a man dedicated to improving the lives of those suffering from bleeding disorders.

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, August 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fixx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of its biotechnology business operations in Las Vegas, Nevada and San Francisco, California.Fixx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a new biotechnology company launching on September 1, 2020. The company is focused on developing therapies specifically targeted to treat patients suffering from bleeding disorders with the use of CRISPR gene editing.One of Fixx's main areas of focus is Hemophilia. Hemophilia is an inherited bleeding disorder in which the blood does not clot properly. Currently, there are 20,000 people in the U.S. who suffer from hemophilia and 400,000 globally.“It has always been my life’s mission to help those suffering from inherited bleeding disorders,” says founder of Fixx Pharmaceuticals, Jesse John Francis Clark. “Such disorders can be very difficult to manage, and can even be life-threatening, so we’ve made it our mission to research and develop a cure for hemophilia and other bleeding disorders through CRISPR gene editing. We feel our work in the field will be of great service to patients from around the world. Hemophilia was first discovered in 1803 – it’s now almost 2021. The cure for Hemophilia is long overdue.”Jesse John Francis Clark is an internationally known professional, entrepreneur, and passionate advocate for people living with Hemophilia and related bleeding disorders. Born with severe Hemophilia, Clark founded HemoAware Corporation in 2018, a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of people with inherited bleeding disorders through advocacy, education, and technology.For more information about Fixx Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit http://www.fixxpharma.com. About the CompanyFixx Pharmaceuticals’ mission is to develop targeted therapies to support patients suffering from bleeding disorders, specifically Hemophilia. The company was founded in 2020 and is located in Las Vegas and California.