Dynamic Marketing Inc. (DMI) Hosts First-Ever Members-Only Virtual Fall Show on September 14 & 15, 2020

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ, USA, August 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dynamic Marketing Incorporated Hosts First-Ever Members-Only Virtual Fall Showon September 14 & 15, 2020 for Independent Appliance and Electronic Retailers in the NortheastHamilton Township, NJ - - - Organizations around the world have been left frustrated as COVID-19 forced cancellations of large industry gatherings they count on for networking, new product and service intros and more. And while many are struggling to adapt, that is not the case with DMI. Afterall, when the “D” in your name stands for Dynamic, pivoting comes naturally. As a result, it’s first-ever Members-Only All Virtual Fall Show will be held on September 14 and 15 - for free. Registration is online at dmiexpo2020.com DMI is short for Dynamic Marketing Incorporated. Founded in 1957, DMI is a private co-op of independent appliance store owners located in Hamilton Township, New Jersey. It purchases consumer electronics and appliances at wholesale prices from various vendors, and makes them available to its members who, in turn, sell the merchandise in their own stores. The model helps DMI members better compete with "big box" appliance and electronics retailers in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Connecticut.Its Virtual Fall Show will feature a keynote address by Michael Karl, corporate speaker and mentalist for Fortune 500 companies; along with special presentations and industry updates from DMI including, Jorge Joskowicz, executive director; Alan Joskowicz, director of operations; and Melissa Witriol, marketing and digital strategy associate. The organization has also created a virtual showroom that attendees can visit throughout the two-day event. Interactive breakout sessions will be offered and a general membership meeting and board meeting will be held. The organization is also delivering surprise gift pack deliveries to participants to enhance the experience.Typically, each fall, DMI members look forward to attending the big NECO Expo to network and learn more about innovations in the industry that may support their businesses. The event is hosted by the NECO Alliance - a coalition of the four largest regional buying cooperatives that together serve independent dealers along the Northeast corridor.“We saw the writing on the wall for the NECO Expo as the pandemic basically put an end to upcoming large-scale special events. Almost immediately though, we realized this was an opportunity to not only hold a more intimate members-only event but to celebrate who we are at our core. We are an organization of energetic, creative entrepreneurs who roll with the punches, like to have fun and are used to dealing with change,” said Alan Joskowicz. “We obviously love getting together in person but who knows, the virtual show may just become an annual member get-together too.”For more information about the DMI Expo 2020 and to register, go to dmiexpo2020.com.