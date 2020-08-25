Food Lion Named #1 Loyalty Grocery Retail Program in Bond’s Loyalty Report 2020

/EIN News/ -- SALISBURY, N.C., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion’s MVP Rewards customer loyalty program was named The Loyalty Report’s Best U.S. Grocery Retail Program of 2020.



Bond’s annual report, produced in partnership with Visa, surveyed almost 70,000 consumers on more than 100 attributes that examine more than 1,000 loyalty and credit card programs across 34 global markets.

“Nourishing our communities is at the core of everything we do at Food Lion, and making it easier for our neighbors to affordably and reliably feed their families is what we’re all about,” said Neil Norman, director of Customer Loyalty & Shopper Marketing. “This honor is a great testimony to our brand, our strategy, and our culture.”

The attributes surveyed included Loyalty Mechanics, Program Influence, Behavioral Loyalty, Emotional Loyalty, Earn Mechanics, Rewards & Redemption, Brand Alignment, Human Experiences, and Digital Experiences.

According to The Loyalty Report 2020, continued customer loyalty brings positive outcomes for brands, the following facts also stood out:

72% of customers say they are more likely to recommend brands with good loyalty programs

78% of customers say they are more likely to continue to do business with companies that have good loyalty programs.

The Food Lion MVP Program allows shoppers to save on top of Food Lion’s everyday low prices, as well as earn monthly rewards on items they already buy. The program offers exclusive coupon discounts to MVP Reward program participants, enables them to track their savings and save hundreds of dollars on their groceries all by creating a free account.

Since Food Lion's Shop & Earn MVP personalized rewards program launched in February 2018, MVP customers have saved more than $58 million on top of their usual MVP savings. Customers can participate in Shop & Earn by creating a digital MVP card account at Foodlion.com or via the Food Lion app and loading their monthly offers.

In its 10th year of publication, The Loyalty Report, produced in partnership with Visa, is recognized as the industry’s longest-standing and largest global study on customer engagement, loyalty attitudes, behaviors, drivers and distribution.

To learn more about the Food Lion MVP Program visit https://www.foodlion.com/mvp-program/

To learn more about The Loyalty Report 2020 visit www.bondbrandloyalty.com .

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 77,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 500 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1 billion more meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com.

