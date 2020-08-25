PHOTO RELEASE — Newport News Shipbuilding Welcomes Family to New Habitat for Humanity Home

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries' (NYSE:HII) Newport News Shipbuilding division is celebrating the completion of the 18th home its volunteers built in collaboration with Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg.



Due to coronavirus (COVID-19), elected officials and community leaders were not able to hold a ribbon-cutting event to formally dedicate the traditional ranch-style home in the city’s Southeast community. Instead, Donnika Stewart and her two children met privately with a Habitat staff member to receive their keys. They moved into their new home last week.

“We are proud to have helped build this home for the Stewart family,” said Chris Miner, Newport News’ vice president of in-service aircraft carrier programs. “Building a Habitat home, much like building a ship, is no small task. Finishing a home during a pandemic was truly a labor of love and a memorable project for all of those involved.”

The three-bedroom home was built on 28th Street on land donated to Habitat for Humanity by the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

“This has been such a rewarding experience for me and a wonderful example to set for my children,” Stewart said. “They have seen that with perseverance, hard work, and dedication, you can make anything happen. I am actually looking forward to paying a mortgage instead of paying rent. Thanks to Newport News Shipbuilding and all of the volunteers who helped make this possible.”

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/habitat-humanity-home-2020 .

Habitat for Humanity partners with area families, local government, businesses, faith groups, schools, associations and individual volunteers and donors to build and renovate affordable homes for sale to qualifying families. Newport News Shipbuilding has worked with the organization to build homes for families in the community since 2002.

