BeMotion Inc. partners with US based Accelerated Technologies Holdings Corp.
BeMotion Inc., a Canadian based technology company that has developed the DUO line of thermal scanners has partnered with Accelerated Technologies.
We don't sell software, we deliver success”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeMotion Inc., a Canadian based technology company that has developed the DUO line of thermal scanners has partnered with Accelerated Technologies Holdings Corp. (OTC Markets: ATHC) for sales and distribution of its technologies throughout their network.
— BeMotion Inc
Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (ATHC) is a full-service end-to-end business solution and technology company, which engages in the business of cloud-based disruptive technology. It also provides consulting and enterprise-level technology services. ATHC has built a strong network throughout North America of both partners and clients who is looking for solutions to reopen their businesses safely and remain open in the midst of the global pandemic.
By partnering with ATHC, BeMotion Inc. now has a trusted partner in the US that will provide sales and support to their existing clients as well as their personal relationships. ATHC has a strong leadership team with an extensive network that spans many different sectors.
“We are thrilled to finalize this partnership. When you read ATHC’s mission statement and core principals, you will see how this is a perfect fit for both companies. Not only for our thermal scanner division but across both of our platforms says Aaron Stiller; COO of BeMotion Inc.
BeMotion Inc’s. DUO 400 is a non-contact intelligent thermal image scanner. Its purpose is to measure and track the body temperature of personnel in crowded areas such as Railway Stations, Subway Stations, Airports, Hospitals, Factories, Shopping Malls, Supermarkets, Hotels, Schools, Stadiums, Office Buildings, Pharmacies, and other public places with a large floating population. The DUO 32 Kiosk is a single scan unit designed for smaller retail locations or corporate office settings.
About BeMotion Inc: www.bemotioninc.com
Established in 2016; has developed and launched the award-winning platform (MCN) in the field of mobile digital marketing and payments, innovated the Smart DCN Vending & Marketplace and the DUO Thermal Scanners. BeMotion Inc. is a privately-owned company with offices in Toronto, Dubai, Amman.
About Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. at www.ATHCorp.com.
Accelerated Technologies is a full-service end-to-end business solution and technology company that specializes in cloud-based disruptive technologies. The Company provides consulting and enterprise-level technology services and is developing its own disruptive technology products in the sectors of artificial social realities, short-term alternative funding platforms, electronic payment solutions, and blockchain technologies focused on social engagement, sports, entertainment and content creation. ATHC and its economies of scale enable the Company to develop technology at reasonable costs while leveraging expertise and contacts for effective execution. ATHC’s investment domain and expertise lie in consumer Internet, cloud computing and software-as-a-service (SaaS), mobile software and services, software-powered consumer electronics, infrastructure and applications software, networking, storage, databases and other backend systems.
Aaron Stiller
BeMotion Inc.
+1 416-908-4611
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn