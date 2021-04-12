Adult Circumcision & Penile Frenulectomy at Gentle Procedures Clinic - Dublin & Limerick
Gentle Procedures is the only Irish provider of virtually painless Pollock Technique™ circumcision for adult men, as well as penile frenulectomy.
The Pollock circumcision method is a virtually pain-free technique that involves the use of a Mogen clamp along with long-acting local anaesthetic and skin glue closure.”DUBLIN, IRELAND, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gentle Procedures is the first circumcision clinic in Ireland to offer the virtually painless Pollock Technique™ circumcision for adult men, as well as babies and boys of all ages.
— Dr. Emmet Kerin
Clinic locations in Dublin (Naas) and Limerick provide convenient and rapid access to care.
The Pollock Technique™ provides for a quick and virtually pain-free circumcision procedure on site at the Gentle Procedures Clinic. No hospital visit is necessary - even adult procedures are performed under local anaesthetic with a short visit to the clinic for the procedure.
Gentle Procedures Clinic is also pleased to offer penile frenulectomy (frenulotomy) for men and teens in Ireland.
Penile frenulectomy can offer long term relief from the pain of an overly tight penile frenulum.
A short frenulum, or frenulum breve, can cause pain with erection and inhibit sexual relations. Often men suffer from frenulum breve without realizing that it is a treatable condition.
Penile frenulectomy is also performed as a quick in-office procedure, under local anaesthetic only, at the Gentle Procedures Clinic locations in Limerick and Dublin.
The circumcision and penile frenulectomy procedures are completed in about an hour. With the techniques employed, there is no need for patients to go to hospital, with all patients having the procedure done on an outpatient basis. Follow-up visits are scheduled in the days after the procedure.
Dr. Emmet Kerin and Dr. Jason McMahon at Gentle Procedures Ireland are the only physicians in the country who are trained and certified providers of Pollock Technique™ circumcision. Gentle Procedures Ireland is part of the global network of Gentle Procedure circumcision clinics, with affiliated doctors in the UK, Ireland, Australia, Canada, and the USA.
The mission of Gentle Procedures Clinic is to uphold the highest international standards of male surgical care while treating patients with compassion, dignity, and respect.
Appointments are available quickly. Please contact the clinic directly to book a consultation, or for more information.
Dr. Emmet Kerin
Gentle Procedures Ireland
+353 61 544 370
email us here