Coronavirus – South Africa: National Assembly passes Disaster Management Tax Relief Bill and Disaster Management Tax Relief Administration Bill

The National Assembly (NA) has, during its hybrid plenary today, passed the Disaster Management Tax Relief Bill and the Disaster Management Tax Relief Administration Bill.

The two Bills, commonly referred to as the Covid-19 Tax Bill and the Covid-19 Tax Administration Bill, were introduced by the Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni together with the special adjustment budget on 24 June 2020. The adjustment budget was promulgated to deal with and minimise the impact of the COVID- 19 lockdown and the resultant economic downturn.

Before passing the Bills today, the NA first had to adopt a resolution to suspend Rule 290(2)(a), which provides, inter alia, that the debate on the Second Reading of the Bill may not commence before at least three Assembly working days have elapsed since the committee’s report was tabled.

The Standing Committee on Finance, following careful consideration and public participation, adopted and tabled its reports on the two Bills with amendments on Friday 21 August. The two Bills will now be sent to the National Council of Provinces for concurrence.