Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (25 August 2020)
As at 25 August 2020, Zimbabwe had 6 196 confirmed cases, including 4 961 recoveries and 166 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
