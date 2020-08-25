DigitalOcean Named to Inc. 5000 List

Cloud provider recognized as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigitalOcean , the cloud for developing modern apps, today announced it has been ranked in Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list, receiving recognition as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies. This is the first time DigitalOcean has appeared on the list, securing inclusion based on the company’s consistent growth and commitment to developers, entrepreneurs and SMBs’ cloud demands.



“Despite the uncertain times we find ourselves in today, our mission remains clear of providing premier cloud infrastructure services for the developer, start-up and SMB community,” said Yancey Spruill, CEO of DigitalOcean. “The recognition from Inc. 5000 validates the hard work and commitment of our entire DigitalOcean team towards producing targeted products and services for our customers, which ultimately drives DigitalOcean’s overall success.”

The list, which ranks the 5,000 companies by their three-year revenue growth rates, is open to businesses of all sizes and functions. To qualify, companies must be independently owned, privately held, based in the U.S., and have achieved minimum revenue thresholds of $100,000 in 2016 and $2 million in 2019.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”

Since it was founded in 2012, DigitalOcean has grown to serve more than 500,000 customers globally with a community that is more than 4 million developers strong. In the last year alone, the company released its Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) offering, which brings enhanced security features to private networking services, and introduced DigitalOcean Managed Databases , which supports PostgreSQL, MySQL and Redis — three of the most widely requested databases. In 2020, DigitalOcean unveiled its ‘ Hub for Good ’ program which enabled communities to come together and share projects and resources with missions centered around COVID-19 relief efforts, social justice and equality.

For more information on DigitalOcean, visit https://www.digitalocean.com .

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean and its Developer Cloud simplify modern app creation for new generations of developers — from individual developers to startups and SMBs. Its infrastructure and platform-as-a-service (IaaS and PaaS) solutions provide a "no DevOps required" experience, allowing developers to focus their energy on creating innovative software. By combining the power of simplicity, love for the developer community, an obsession for customer service, and the advantages of open source, DigitalOcean brings software development within technical and economic reach of anyone around the world. For more information, visit digitalocean.com or follow @digitalocean on Twitter.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

