Iran: Activities of defiant youth in breaking the atmosphere of repression
1- Iran - Karaj – Torching the repressive Basij center, setting alight Khamenei’s banner – August 2020
3- Iran - Ahvaz – Torching the entrance to the IRGC center, tasked with repressing women – August 2020
The Basij and IRGC forces are extremely hated in Iran for their role in the crackdown, including the suppression of the November 2019 uprising in which 1,500 demonstrators were killed”PARIS, FRANCE, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite the clerical regime’s repressive measures to create an atmosphere of terror in society because it fears the eruption of an uprising, in recent days defiant youth, targeted the repressive IRGC and Basij forces, as well as the terrorist recruitment and training center of the regime in various cities, including Karaj, Zahedan, Mashhad, Shahinshahr, Ahvaz, Khorramabad, Mahshahr, and Galikesh.
— NCRI
The defiant youth set fire to the entrances of these centers and torched the banners and posters of Khamenei, and Qassem Soleimani, the criminal commander of the terrorist Quds Force in various parts of the city. The Basij and IRGC forces are extremely hated in society for their role in the crackdown, including the suppression of the November 2019 uprising in which 1,500 demonstrators were killed.
Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran
August 26, 2020
