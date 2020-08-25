Iran: Activities of defiant youth in breaking the atmosphere of repression

1- Iran - Karaj – Torching the repressive Basij center, setting alight Khamenei’s banner – August 2020

1- Iran - Karaj – Torching the repressive Basij center, setting alight Khamenei’s banner – August 2020

2- Iran - Shahinshahr – Torching the sign for the unpopular Basij center- August 18, 2020

2- Iran - Shahinshahr – Torching the sign for the unpopular Basij center- August 18, 2020

3- Iran - Ahvaz – Torching the entrance to the IRGC center, tasked with repressing women – August 2020

3- Iran - Ahvaz – Torching the entrance to the IRGC center, tasked with repressing women – August 2020

4- Iran - Zahedan- Simultaneous targeting of the repressive Basij force at the university of Sistan and Baluchestan, and the Provincial directorate for spying – August 2020

4- Iran - Zahedan- Simultaneous targeting of the repressive Basij force at the university of Sistan and Baluchestan, and the Provincial directorate for spying – August 2020

The Basij and IRGC forces are extremely hated in Iran for their role in the crackdown, including the suppression of the November 2019 uprising in which 1,500 demonstrators were killed”
— NCRI
PARIS, FRANCE, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite the clerical regime’s repressive measures to create an atmosphere of terror in society because it fears the eruption of an uprising, in recent days defiant youth, targeted the repressive IRGC and Basij forces, as well as the terrorist recruitment and training center of the regime in various cities, including Karaj, Zahedan, Mashhad, Shahinshahr, Ahvaz, Khorramabad, Mahshahr, and Galikesh.

The defiant youth set fire to the entrances of these centers and torched the banners and posters of Khamenei, and Qassem Soleimani, the criminal commander of the terrorist Quds Force in various parts of the city. The Basij and IRGC forces are extremely hated in society for their role in the crackdown, including the suppression of the November 2019 uprising in which 1,500 demonstrators were killed.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran
August 26, 2020

Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

Iran: Activities of defiant youth in breaking the atmosphere of clerical oppression

You just read:

Iran: Activities of defiant youth in breaking the atmosphere of repression

Distribution channels: International Organizations, Military Industry, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
Company/Organization
NCRI
15 rue des gords
Auvers-Sur-Oise, 95430
France
+33 6 50 23 13 14
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

More From This Author
Iran: Activities of defiant youth in breaking the atmosphere of repression
Iran: Defiant youth in Tehran and provinces target repression centers
Iran: Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK) supporters and Resistance Units honor fallen heroes of the 1988 massacre
View All Stories From This Author