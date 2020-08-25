Dr. Alice Prince Shares How to Stay Motivated During Challenging Times
ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI , UNITED STATES, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With her lifelong passion for social justice education, Pathways United CEO Dr. Alice Prince shared her insight on how people can stay motivated during challenging times in a candid interview with Thrive Global.
Formerly, Prince was known for having served as the Executive Director of the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE), through which she acted on her passion for empowering entrepreneurs to realize their dreams. Continuing on her career trajectory in the field of advocacy and empowerment, Prince is now serving as the CEO and President of Pathways United — a full-service workforce and education consultant firm specializing in diversity and inclusion.
During the interview with Thrive Global, Dr. Alice Prince drew from her own personal and professional experiences, as she responded to several thought-provoking questions on the topic of finding motivation and overcoming obstacles.
Reflecting on her years of growing up in St. Louis, Prince shared how she became aware of the effects of poverty, drug addiction and unemployment on the people living in her own neighborhood, as it was an apparent reality for many.
“I grew up knowing I did not want to be poor, and I wanted to help mitigate impoverished communities. I knew that poverty was the root cause of crime, drug addiction, and education,” said Prince.
Dr. Alice Prince credits her grandmother for having served as a positive influence, who pushed her towards her goals and encouraged her to stay focused and motivated.
“My grandmother worked at Homer G. Phillips Hospital. The first hospital west of the Mississippi to train African-American doctors and nurses. My grandmother migrated from the north to St. Louis to get trained as a nurse,” said Prince. “She was my guiding force to continue my studies and gain my economic freedom through entrepreneurship.”
Drawing from her own grandmother’s wisdom, Dr. Alice Prince expressed that our only limitation to success is our own imagination, and we need to push forward and stay focused on our dreams in order to pave the road to our prosperity.
“One of the biggest lessons is that throughout life’s journey you will experience different terrain. Sometimes the terrain will be rough, slippery, and rigid; but never stop traveling. Keep moving through your journey. Never stop believing in yourself,” said Prince.
To learn more, visit https://draliceprince.com/.
About Alice Prince
Born in St. Louis (MO), Dr. Alice Prince graduated with a Bachelor of Science from St. Louis University before she achieved her Master of Arts in Communication Management at Webster University. With her passion for education and in her own personal pursuit of academic excellence, Prince went on to receive a Doctorate in Educational leadership and completed a groundbreaking study and research on the effects of student success and teacher-bullying. After receiving her Doctorate, she continued her educational pursuit, engaging in a post-masters certification program at Washington University to learn about program evaluations and scientific assessments. Following her studies, Prince pursued her passion for youth employment and empowerment by serving as the young adult workforce division manager at the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE). After working with SLATE for several years, Prince is currently acting as the CEO and President of Pathways United — a full-service workforce and education consultant firm specializing in diversity and inclusion.
