Dr. Florian Kongoli – Honorary Citizen of Rio de Janeiro

The Only Scientist in the World Outside Brazil Ever to get This Title

It is not only a pleasure but also an honor for our city to have this opportunity to honor Dr. Florian Kongoli” — Atila Nunes, Rio de Janeiro City Councilor

MONT-ROYAL, QC, CANADA, August 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- By a special Legislative Decree voted unanimously, the City Council of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil gave to Dr. Florian Kongoli the official title of Honorary Citizen of Rio de Janeiro for significant contribution in science and technology in the framework of sustainable development.Dr Florian Kongoli, chairman of FLOGEN STARS OUTREACH , CEO of FLOGEN Technologies Inc, and President of SIPS-Sustainable Industrial Processing Summit is the only scientist in the world outside Brazil ever to get this title.“I take this opportunity to congratulate Dr. Florian Kongoli for the just and deserved recognition” says Jorge Felippe, President of Rio de Janeiro City Council.“I think it is not only a pleasure but also an honor for our city to have this opportunity to honor Dr. Florian Kongoli” says Atila Nunes, Rio de Janeiro City Councilor.The Honorary Title was given by the City Council on November 26, 2019, in a special 45-minute plenary session entirely dedicated to Dr Kongoli’s Award Ceremony and held in English for the first time in its history. Dr. Florian Kongoli organized in Rio de Janeiro in November 2018, the Sustainable Industrial Processing Summit (SIPS 2018), a major event with the participation of a record of 7 Nobel laureates.A documentary produced on this occasion about Dr. Florian Kongoli can be viewed here: https://www.flogen.org/?p=33 and the video of full ceremony along with photos and interviews here: https://www.flogen.org/?p=33&an=2019&m=11 ABOUT:Dr Florian Kongoli is Chairman of FLOGEN STAR OUTREACH, CEO of FLOGEN Technologies Inc. and President of the Sustainable Industrial Processing Summits (SIPS). He is an Elected Member of Euro Mediterranean Academy of Arts and Sciences and was awarded “The Environmental Tech CEO of the year 2017” by CEO-Monthly magazine in UK. (CV: http://www.flogen.com/elt/pdf/Kongoli_Short-CV.pdf FLOGEN Stars Outreach ( www.flogen.org ), is a not-for-profit corporation dedicated to achieving sustainability through science and technology, raising the profile of science and engineering in the society and properly honoring scientists and engineers.FLOGEN Technologies ( www.flogen.com ) is a High-Tech applied research institute dedicated to developing new sustainable technologies and transforming the existing technologies in sustainable ones.SIPS - Sustainable Industrial Processing Summit ( https://www.flogen.org/sips2020/ ) is a science-focused and industrial/engineering-oriented multidisciplinary conference held every year in various countries with an average of 500 presentations from academia, industry, government and the entrepreneurship world representing an average of 80 countries. The summit is dedicated to achieving sustainability through science and technology and hosts regularly numerous Nobel Laureates.

