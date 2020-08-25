J. Craig Holding Corp. Announces Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- J. Craig Holding Corp., fka Ultra Pure Water Technologies, Inc. (OTC: UPWT), an accelerator and incubator for innovative businesses, intellectual properties and assets, would like to update shareholders on its recent achievements and upcoming events.



To date:

J. Craig Holding Corp./Ultra Pure Water Technologies are now in good standing with the state of Delaware.

The company was brought current with OTCIQ

New website was developed at http://JCHoldingCorp.com along with Twitter account http://twitter.com/JCHC_UPWT

along with Twitter account Key management has been announced

Jerry C. Craig (CEO)

Dr. Bassil Aish (COO)

Caren Currier (CFO)

Dana Salzarulo (Director of Investor Relations)

Name Change Reservation has been accepted by FINRA

Jerry C. Craig, CEO, stated, “By the end of September, our shareholders will get a much clearer picture as to the vision of our holding company. We feel we have been very transparent with our shareholders at every step of the process as we transitioned from the old business to the new one. I attempt to have the best interest of both the company and our shareholders in mind by negotiating 100% debt forgiveness with our lone noteholder.”

Over the next 30 days, we hope to:

Finalize Name and Ticker Change to reflect our new company’s direction

Qualify for a QB up-listing

Attain multiple sport celebrity advisors to assist as spokespersons and liaisons for our future sports related business endeavors.

Secure permanent office location

J. Craig Holding Corp. will have initial assets in the sports technology, equipment and entertainment industry. Additional announcements will made via press release and social media platforms. Shareholders are asked to follow our social media account on Twitter at www.twitter.com/JCHC_UPWT for additional updates.

About J. Craig Holding Corp. (OTC: UPWT)

J. Craig Holding Corp. is a California based holding company that focuses on acquisition and support of both distressed and emerging companies within a multitude of industry sectors. The company actively seeks targets in which it can partner with or acquire to accelerate growth, targeting companies with solid management teams and business models, large total attainable markets (TAM), and lucrative exit opportunities. For more information visit: www.JCHoldingCorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

Investor Relations Contact

Dana Salzarulo

Director Investor Relations

Info@jcholdingcorp.com

1-833-333-5242 Office