PC Matic Receives Patent for Signature Whitelisting Technology

Patent granted by U.S. Patent and Trade Office; Awards patent for signature whitelisting technology; Method employs a two-step approach to authenticating software

/EIN News/ -- Sioux City, IA, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, American cybersecurity firm, PC Matic, announced that its patent application, titled "System, Method, and Apparatus for Computer Security," has received approval from the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The patent, which was developed by Robert J. Woodworth, Jr., employs a two-step whitelisting process to protect a user’s device. The two whitelists are utilized to scan devices for signed and unsigned executables. Only applications that are on one of these two lists are allowed to run, thus thwarting the risk for infection from unknown and malicious applications.

“Whitelisting is the technology of the future,” said Rob Woodworth, PC Matic Vice President of Software Development and the technology’s inventor. “As cyber-threats evolve daily, PC Matic is dedicated to developing technology that can thwart these modern-day risks. Our two-step patented whitelist technology does just that.

