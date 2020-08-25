Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 891 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,786 in the last 365 days.

PC Matic Receives Patent for Signature Whitelisting Technology

Patent granted by U.S. Patent and Trade Office; Awards patent for signature whitelisting technology; Method employs a two-step approach to authenticating software

/EIN News/ -- Sioux City, IA, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, American cybersecurity firm, PC Matic, announced that its patent application, titled "System, Method, and Apparatus for Computer Security," has received approval from the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The patent, which was developed by Robert J. Woodworth, Jr., employs a two-step whitelisting process to protect a user’s device. The two whitelists are utilized to scan devices for signed and unsigned executables. Only applications that are on one of these two lists are allowed to run, thus thwarting the risk for infection from unknown and malicious applications.

“Whitelisting is the technology of the future,” said Rob Woodworth, PC Matic Vice President of Software Development and the technology’s inventor. “As cyber-threats evolve daily, PC Matic is dedicated to developing technology that can thwart these modern-day risks. Our two-step patented whitelist technology does just that.

More information about the patent here.

More information about PC Matic and its whitelist technology may be found here.

Gavin J. Smith
PC Matic
202-695-5668
gavin@pcmatic.com

You just read:

PC Matic Receives Patent for Signature Whitelisting Technology

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.