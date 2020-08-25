Coronavirus - Togo: UNICEF Togo COVID-19 Situation Report No. 9 for the period 13 July to 15 August 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of August 15, 2020, Togo has registered 1,147 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The reopening of the borders on August 1, 2020 was accompanied by preventive measures and monitoring of travellers in order to ensure a return to normalcy under adequate conditions. The number of cases cured was 843, a proportion of 73.5%, while the number of deaths reached 27, a case-fatality rate of 2.3%. There are 19 pregnant women among the confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of investigated contact cases is 11,907, of which 11,589 cases were self-isolated and followed up by the Ministry of Health services. The median age of confirmed cases is 32 years and people in the 25-34 age group remain the most affected by the virus. The sex ratio (male/female) is 1.8 (743/404). All health districts are now affected in the country, with the Lomé Commune and Maritime regions being the most affected. A total of 53,017 tests have been carried out ( i.e. 6.8 tests per 1,000 people).