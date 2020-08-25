Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Libya: COVID-19 Update (25 August 2020)

WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean Download logo

Today, 272 COVID19 patients,16 recoveries and 4 deaths have been reported by the NCDC in Libya. The updated total is 11281 patients; of whom 203 died and 1112 recovered, while 9966 patients are still being hospitalized.  

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean.

