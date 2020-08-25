Diamond Environmental Services Establishes COVID-19 Precautionary Measures to Protect Staff, Customers and Communities
SAN MARCOS , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diamond Environmental Services, a leading multi-environmental company that provides pumping and porta-potty, temporary fence, temporary power, emergency services, dumpsters and storage rental services to customers throughout all of Southern California, has established a set of robust COVID-19 precautionary measures to protect workforce, we well as its roster of clients, suppliers and vendors.
Diamond Environmental Services’ COVID-19 precautionary measures include:
- Regularly consulting with public health authorities for direction and guidance, and relaying vital information to employees on a timely basis.
- Adhering to all directions and advisories from officials at the local, state and federal levels, as well as the CDC.
- Mandating that all employees follow suitable hygiene practices to help prevent infection and community spread, such as frequent hand washing, coughing/sneezing into the elbow, and avoiding contact with surfaces.
- Providing all drivers with gloves and two cotton face masks (one mask is worn while the other is disinfected), as well as germ wipes that the company manufactures in a CDC-approved solution that kills both COVID-19 and HEP-A.
- Increasing the cleaning frequency and sanitization standards for facilities, trucks, equipment, transaction areas and other common touch points such as phones, desks, door knobs and doors.
- Enforcing employee social distancing at all Diamond Environmental Services locations throughout Southern California, including San Marcos (headquarters), San Diego, Perris, Indigo, Fullerton, Hesperia and Huntington Park.
- Restricting all non-essential domestic and international travel for employees.
- Canceling or postponing all large meetings and gatherings, and using virtual conferencing tools instead where possible.
In addition, to support employees during this challenging time, Diamond Environmental Services has established an open line of communication for employees to address various COVID-19 related questions and concerns. Employees are also advised to closely monitor their health status for any potential symptoms, and instructed to remain at home and consult public health officials if they feel unwell or may have been exposed to the virus.
“We are fully committed to protecting the health and safety of our dedicated and hard working employees, as well as our customers, vendors, suppliers and communities,” commented Alex Fortunati, CEO of Diamond Environmental Services which was designated as an essential service by county officials, and as such has remained open and fully operational throughout the crisis.
Continued Alex Fortunati: “We also understand that the situation is rapidly changing, and new instructions and advice are available on a regular basis. We will continue to closely monitor these developments, and remain proactive and vigilant in our efforts. Our comprehensive range of environmental services play a crucial role in a variety of industries like construction, public works, military installations and more. These are challenging and unprecedented times, but we have confidence that by working together, supporting each other, focusing on solutions and doing what is necessary, we will triumph and emerge from this crisis stronger than before, and better prepared to face the future.”
About Alex Fortunati
As a thriving entrepreneur and CEO, Alex Fortunati has built a national facilities maintenance corporation empire on the foundations of quality and integrity. With a commitment to sourcing environmentally sustainable products, Fortunati is continuously searching for ways to improve the customer experience.
For additional information, phone Diamond Environmental Services at 888-744-7191, or email the company through its website: https://diamondprovides.com.
