Imperva RASP Simplifies Security for Cloud-Native Assets and Achieves Comprehensive Visibility

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperva, Inc. , the cybersecurity leader whose mission is to protect data and all paths to it, today announced its newest Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) release, featuring architectural changes to secure dynamic cloud-native applications and ease deployment. This is the latest addition to Imperva’s Attack Analytics machine learning platform, and can be used in conjunction with Imperva’s Cloud WAF and Cloud Data Security offerings. With this launch, RASP is also now available in China and Japan.



When applications are in cloud-native distributed environments, security is not only an afterthought for developers, but also too complex in its current state for applications written in new and interpreted programming languages. Previously-used security controls are not sustainable due to the increasing pace of application development, where they are automatically pushed into production within multiple clouds and services. As a result, the quality of security suffers.

Imperva’s RASP offering is security by default, sitting within an organization’s application to protect against known and zero-day vulnerabilities including those in legacy and third-party applications. Integrating seamlessly into an organization’s existing CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery) pipeline, RASP enables teams to move quickly, with assurance of security in every release. Using patented LangSec techniques which treat data as code, Imperva RASP has full context of potentially malicious payloads before the application completes its processes, and includes advanced enforcements and controls against content, database and command injections.

Key updates to Imperva’s RASP solution include:

Language-independent architecture. RASP can now support interpreted languages like Node.js, Java, and .NET by decoupling the analysis engines from language-specific hooking, and though centralizing the engines in a single, platform-independent binary.

RASP can now support interpreted languages like Node.js, Java, and .NET by decoupling the analysis engines from language-specific hooking, and though centralizing the engines in a single, platform-independent binary. Cloud-native insights. RASP can now provide applications’ internal behavioral data to Imperva Attack Analytics. By leveraging the Attack Analytics Machine Learning platform, RASP users can gain a comprehensive view of cloud-native application user behavior from Imperva’s Cloud WAF, RASP, and Cloud Data Security—taking users all the way from the edge through the application and to the data.

RASP can now provide applications’ internal behavioral data to Imperva Attack Analytics. By leveraging the Attack Analytics Machine Learning platform, RASP users can gain a comprehensive view of cloud-native application user behavior from Imperva’s Cloud WAF, RASP, and Cloud Data Security—taking users all the way from the edge through the application and to the data. RASP deployment optimizer. The new RASP configuration user interface has been further streamlined with an intuitive layout, enhanced error-checking, automatic configuration upgrades, and uploads to simplify the RASP deployment process.

The new RASP configuration user interface has been further streamlined with an intuitive layout, enhanced error-checking, automatic configuration upgrades, and uploads to simplify the RASP deployment process. APAC availability. The new RASP offering has extended its global reach, and is now available to customers in China and Japan.

"Now more than ever, organizations need an agile approach to securing their data and all the paths to it. Only by adopting low-touch, automated and coordinated controls at the right locations in their security architectures can they keep pace with the massive challenges posed by modern cloud-first infrastructures,” said Steven Schoenfeld, senior vice president of product management at Imperva. “We're excited to collaborate with our customers on their journey to defense-in-depth with not only RASP, but also other critical web application firewalls, bot, API, and DDoS protections.”

The latest RASP release is available now as part of Imperva’s Attack Analytics machine learning platform. Read the associated blog on the combined benefits of RASP and WAF to learn more: https://www.imperva.com/blog/waf-and-rasp-best-practice-for-defense-in-depth/

About Imperva

Imperva is an analyst-recognized, cybersecurity leader on a mission to protect customers’ digital assets by accurately detecting and effectively blocking incoming threats, and empowering customers to manage critical risks, so they do not have to choose between innovating for their customers and protecting what matters most. At Imperva, we tirelessly defend our customer’s business as it grows, giving them clarity for today and confidence for tomorrow. Learn more at www.imperva.com , our blog , or Twitter .