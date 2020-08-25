Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Announces 4,320,074 views on Its Inaugural Day of Competition in Free Fire LBFF

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, Florida, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company ( OTCQB:WINR ) (“Simplicity Esports”), announced today that its inaugural day of competition in the Liga Brasilaira de Free Fire (“LBFF”) with its Flamengo Esports brand in Brazil has reached 4,320,074 views. Earlier this month, Simplicity Esports announced a partnership with B4 eSPORTS (“B4”) that brought B4’s Free Fire team under the Flamengo Esports brand.



Jed Kaplan, CEO of Simplicity Esports, stated, “We are thrilled to compete in the top tier league of Free Fire in Brazil. LBFF has a massive fan base evidenced by the 8,107,491 total views on YouTube for last weekend’s matches. We have only scratched the surface of engaging with the Free Fire fan base that includes 6,780,000 subscribers to the LBFF YouTube channel.”

