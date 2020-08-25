Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Five States Removed from COVID-19 Travel Advisory

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that five states—Alaska, Arizona, Delaware, Maryland and Montana—have been removed from New York State's COVID-19 travel advisory. Guam has been added. The advisory requires individuals who have traveled to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days. The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.  

New York State has had a rate of positive tests below 1 percent for 18 straight days. Yesterday, 2 deaths were reported from COVID-19, matching the state's previous low. No deaths were reported in New York City. The governor also updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov

"New Yorkers made enormous sacrifices to get our numbers as low as they are today, and we don't want to give up an inch of that hard-earned progress. That's why these travel advisory precautions are so important - we don't want people who travel to states with high community spread to bring the virus back here," Governor Cuomo said. "While it's good news that five states have been removed from the travel advisory, the list remains far too long as America continues to struggle with COVID-19. New Yorkers should stay vigilant and be careful—wear a mask, socially distance, and be smart. This pandemic is not over."

The full, updated travel advisory list is below: 

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • California
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Guam
  • Hawaii
  • Iowa
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Minnesota
  • Missouri
  • Mississippi
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • Oklahoma
  • Puerto Rico
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • Virgin Islands
  • Wisconsin 

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,024 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 2 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday's observed violations is below: 

Today's data is summarized briefly below: 

  • Patient Hospitalization - 488 (+6)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 63 
  • Hospital Counties - 34
  • Number ICU - 133 (+13)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 52 (-2)
  • Total Discharges - 74,731 (+47)
  • Deaths - 2
  • Total Deaths - 25,297

 Of the 67,255 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 629, or 0.94 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

REGION

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

MONDAY

Capital Region 

0.5%

0.4%

1.4%

Central New York 

0.2%

0.7%

0.8%

Finger Lakes 

0.5%

0.3%

0.5%

Long Island 

0.8%

0.6%

1.1%

Mid-Hudson 

0.8%

0.8%

1.0%

Mohawk Valley 

0.2%

0.2%

0.8%

New York City 

0.8%

0.7%

0.8%

North Country 

0.3%

0.1%

0.5%

Southern Tier 

0.6%

0.5%

0.3%

Western New York 

1.8%

1.1%

1.8%

 

The Governor also confirmed 629 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 430,774 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 430,774 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

2,711

10

Allegany

86

1

Broome

1,256

6

Cattaraugus

184

2

Cayuga

174

7

Chautauqua

305

16

Chemung

194

0

Chenango

223

0

Clinton

146

4

Columbia

564

2

Cortland

98

0

Delaware

109

0

Dutchess

4,790

13

Erie

9,546

55

Essex

101

1

Franklin

56

0

Fulton

309

0

Genesee

291

1

Greene

305

0

Hamilton

13

1

Herkimer

290

1

Jefferson

146

1

Lewis

47

0

Livingston

181

1

Madison

434

2

Monroe

5,348

18

Montgomery

196

0

Nassau

44,348

64

Niagara

1,586

10

NYC

232,565

231

Oneida

2,256

11

Onondaga

3,792

24

Ontario

381

0

Orange

11,354

11

Orleans

304

0

Oswego

285

3

Otsego

124

0

Putnam

1,480

5

Rensselaer

819

1

Rockland

14,149

10

Saratoga

824

8

Schenectady

1,206

24

Schoharie

69

0

Schuyler

24

0

Seneca

96

1

St. Lawrence

267

0

Steuben

310

0

Suffolk

44,561

42

Sullivan

1,499

4

Tioga

206

0

Tompkins

245

1

Ulster

2,137

3

Warren

316

1

Washington

266

0

Wayne

275

0

Westchester

36,742

32

Wyoming

125

1

Yates

60

0

 

Yesterday, there were 2 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,297. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Broome

1

Montgomery

1

