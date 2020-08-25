Prima Wawona and Aldi Recalling Peaches

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Prima Wawona and Aldi are recalling bagged and loose Wawona and Wawona Organic peaches distributed and sold between June 1 through August 19, 2020 due to possible Salmonella contamination.

Aldi has removed the affected peaches from select ALDI stores in Rhode Island and many other states, including Connecticut and Massachusetts. The items were also available for purchase through the company's partnership with Instacart, a grocery delivery service. The affected products and UPC codes can be found online.

Wawona is recalling peaches sold in the following supermarkets with the following product codes:

• Wawona Peaches – 033383322001 • Wawona Organic Peaches – 849315000400 • Prima Peaches – 766342325903 • Organic Marketside Peaches – 849315000400 • Kroger Peaches – 011110181749 • Wegmans Peaches – 077890490488

Prima Wawona is recalling the peaches as a precaution in connection with a Salmonella outbreak under investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that is suspected to have caused the illness of more than 60 people in nine states.

Salmonella is a microorganism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Aldi customers with products affected by this voluntary recall should discard those products immediately or return them to their local store for a full refund. Customers with additional questions can contact Wawona Packing Company LLC Customer Service at 1-877-722-7554.