NDDOT expands call center to enhance customer experience

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) recently expanded the current call center to enhance customer experience and decrease phone call wait times for Driver License customers.

The call center expansion helps to ensure NDDOT customers receive prompt service and meet driver license renewal deadlines.

“Our staff continues to work every day to meet customer demand, however we face an unprecedented workload,” said Robin Rehborg, NDDOT Deputy Director for Driver Safety. “This move was necessary to free up resources and allow our employees to focus on processing driver license renewals. The NDDOT is a customer driven organization and we continue to adapt to serve the needs of our customers.”

All renewals for driver licenses, which expired March 1 or later, have been extended and will follow a phased schedule. The deadline for vehicle registrations remains August 31.

The renewal schedule for driver license is as follows:

Licenses which expired in March, April or May 2020 must be renewed no later than September 30, 2020.

Licenses which expired in June 2020 must be renewed no later than October 31, 2020.

Licenses which expired, or will expire, in July, August, September or October 2020 must be renewed no later than November 30, 2020.

Licenses which expire in November and December 2020 must be renewed no later than December 31, 2020.

NDDOT will continue to serve the citizens by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, visit our website at dot.nd.gov or call 1-855-633-6835.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration also has extended the REAL ID deadline to October 2021. Only customers renewing a North Dakota driver license at this time will be able to obtain a REAL ID during their scheduled appointment.

In addition to appointments, many driver’s license services such as change of address, renewals, replacements, and more are available online.

Please continue to watch the NDDOT website for the most up-to-date information at www.dot.nd.gov.