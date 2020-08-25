Workplace Wellness Market to Reach Valuation of $74.00 Billion by 2026 at 6.1% CAGR

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, and surge in awareness and implementation of wellness programs by employers drive the growth of the global workplace wellness market

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the global workplace wellness industry was estimated at $46.08 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $74.00 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026.



Rise in incidence of chronic diseases, and increase in awareness and implementation of wellness programs by employers are the prime factors fueling the growth of the global workplace wellness market. On the other hand, huge costs levied to the respective companies curb the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, untapped developing economies are expected to create a plethora of opportunities in the near future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6300

Covid-19 scenario:

The demand for workplace wellness from the all industry has experienced a huge growth to encourage health and safety of employees with Covid-19 impact.

The supply, demand of workplace wellness affected by lockdown as it comes under the category of essential factors.

Based on type, the health screening and assessment segment, contributed to more than one-fourth of the global workplace wellness market share in 2018, and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that most of the companies are focusing toward health screening and assessment programs. On the other hand, the weight management and fitness services segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during 2019–2026. This is due to increase in incidence of obesity across the globe.

Based on end-user, the large-size companies segment accounted for more than one-fourth of the global workplace wellness market revenue in 2018, and is projected to lead the trail by the end of 2026. The fact that large size companies have more budget to spend on workplace wellness programs has boosted the segment growth. Simultaneously, the mid-size companies' segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the study period. Increased adoption of wellness programs by mid-size companies has driven the growth.

Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2018, generating nearly two-fifths of the global workplace wellness market, owing to the presence of major workplace wellness service providers and better healthcare and medical infrastructure in the region. The same region would also cite the fastest CAGR of 6.5% till 2026.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6300

Leading market players analyzed in market such as Wellness Workplace Solutions, ComPsych, FitLinxx, HealthifyMe, Truworth Wellness, Central Workplace Wellness, Marino Wellness, Privia Health, and Wellsource are provided in this report. Other key players not included in the report are Sonic Boom Wellness, Zeel, WellSteps, Kinema Fitness, Premise Health, TotalWellness Health among others.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Womens Health Diagnostics Market- Global Opportunities and Industry Forecasts, 2017-2023

Digital Pathology Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2026

Disposable Gloves Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research