Fairway Divorce Solutions® and Untie the Knot Divorce Service® Announce Nuptials

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairway Divorce Solutions® and Untie the Knot Divorce Service® today announce their strategic partnership to offer Canadians complete, online, hassle-free, low-cost separation and divorce services. As partners, offerings will now cover the spectrum of separation and divorce scenarios, opening the doorway for couples and families to avoid a lawyer based solution, which is often a drawn-out, expensive and destructive experience.



Founded in 2006, Fairway Divorce Solutions® is Canada's leading national divorce, marriage and separation mediation company, negotiating simple to complex divorce cases. Separation mediation services include prenuptial agreements, cohabitation and custody plans. In operation since 2002 under subsidiary company Legal Docs PDQ®, Untie the Knot Divorce Service® offers affordable, non-lawyer, uncontested divorce packages to couples with or without children, across Canada, all online. This new partnership creates a full-service pipeline to allow couples, contested and not, to emerge with a game plan to thrive after divorce. During this reimagined process, the core priorities are protecting children, reducing harm for all parties, speeding up the process, and saving money.

The union is timely as separation and divorce are on the rise. Since the dawn of the pandemic, Untie the Knot Divorce Service® reported an increase of 90% in online divorce orders between May 18 and June 24, compared to the preceding 37 day period. Now referred to as the COVID-19 lockdown effect, one fascinating change is a 20% increase in women initiating separation.

"We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Untie the Knot Divorce Service®, a company we admire and respect," said Karen Stewart, Founder and CEO of Fairway Divorce Solutions® "Among Canadians, the prevailing belief is that divorce is inevitably arduous, leaving both sides broken and financially vulnerable. This partnership is our commitment to rewriting that narrative".

"Fairway Divorce Solutions® is top-notch at getting Canadians low cost, effective and fast separations. We don't offer those at Untie the Knot Divorce Service®, so if Canadians need a separation agreement to proceed with a divorce, Fairway is an ideal complement to our fast, low cost online divorce solution," said David Shelly, Founder and CEO of Untie the Knot Divorce Service®." We couldn't be happier to be partnering with Fairway Divorce Solutions® to offer Canadians a truly end-to-end holistic divorce solution."

Consultation, screening and referral will place clients on the appropriate path. Fairway® will continue to manage full-service separation, custody and divorce mediation, with completions in as little as 120 days, while Untie the Knot Divorce Service® handles uncontested divorce from filing to a conclusion. Each option is at a fraction of the cost of a lawyer.

About Fairway Divorce Solutions

Fairway Divorce Solutions® is Canada's leading national divorce and mediation company, specializing in marriage and divorce mediation and negotiating simple to complex divorce cases. Separation mediation services include prenuptial agreements, cohabitation and custody plans.

Press@FairwayDivorce.com

For more information about Fairway Divorce Solutions®, please contact:

Karen Stewart CEO: KStewart@FairwayDivorce.com

Daryl Maksymec CMO: Daryl@FairwayDivorce.com

About Untie the Knot Divorce Service

Knot Divorce Service® offers affordable online uncontested divorce packages to couples with or without children, across Canada. Since 2002, they have helped over 17,000 Canadians obtain their divorces without the high cost of a lawyer.

For more information about Knot Divorce Service®, please contact: