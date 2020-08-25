Tenant Inc Partners with Derrel’s Mini Storage, Inc.

Top U.S ranking self-storage operator invests in Tenant’s first-of-kind technology

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tenant Inc is pleased to be selected by Derrel’s Mini Storage, Inc. as the prominent self-storage company’s website and software provider. Derrel’s Mini Storage, Inc. recently launched its new website via Tenant’s marketing website product, Mariposa, and has committed to adopting Tenant Inc’s proprietary property management software, Hummingbird.

Derrel’s Mini Storage, Inc. has also made a sizable investment in Tenant Inc, further solidifying the newly formed partnership.

“We are excited to announce that one of the top storage operators in the U.S. has chosen Tenant Inc to not only serve their website and software solutions, but to invest in our sophisticated technologies that are revolutionizing touchless self storage,” said Lance Watkins, CEO of Tenant Inc.

Derrel’s Mini Storage, Inc. owns and operates 60 storage facilities across the Central Valley of California and ranks among the top five privately owned storage portfolios nationwide by square footage, nearing 12.3 million square feet of total open storage space and averaging more than 205,000 square feet per facility.

“Tenant’s technology is the most advanced the industry has seen,” said Derrel J. Ridenour, CEO of Derrel’s Mini Storage, Inc. “It allows us to deliver critical services to our customers while also providing an enhanced customer experience.”

Tosha Giuffrida, Vice President of Operations for Derrel’s Mini Storage, Inc., added, “Technology is essential for engaging today’s self-storage customers, and we are excited to partner with a company and products that will increase our efficiency and amplify growth.”

To schedule a demo of Tenant Inc’s property management software, Hummingbird, or to learn why self storage operators are investing with Tenant Inc, contact Bruce Heverly at bruce@tenantinc.com or 775-846-1729.

About Tenant Inc

Tenant Inc, headquartered in Newport Beach, California, develops real estate property technologies for a seamless user experience. Our open platform is designed to create customizable solutions through a suite of product offerings for storage operators, including innovative property management software, cutting-edge websites, digital marketing services and signage, Tenant Interface platform, and the self-storage industry’s first and only global distribution system. At Tenant Inc, technology and real estate are in our DNA. We call it renting reimagined.

About Derrel’s Mini Storage, Inc.

Derrel’s Mini Storage, Inc. has provided self storage to the Central Valley of California since 1963 as a pioneer in modern self storage. The company operates 60 facility locations with more than 12 million square feet of open storage space, ranking it among the top 10 for total square footage in the U.S. For more information, visit https://www.derrels.com/