TRANSGLOBE ANNOUNCES FULL REVOCATION OF CEASE TRADE ORDERS
TORONTO, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRANSGLOBE INTERNET AND TELECOM CO., LTD.
NEWS RELEASE
TRANSGLOBE ANNOUNCES FULL REVOCATION OF CEASE TRADE ORDERS
TransGlobe Internet and Telecom Co., Ltd. (“TransGlobe” or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective August 24, 2020 (the “Effective Date”), the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Alberta Securities Commission (together, the “Securities Regulators”) have issued orders revoking their cease trade orders, originally issued in respect of the securities of the Company on, respectively, November 6, 2012, and May 2, 2013.
The Company has filed (i) its audited annual financial statements, annual management's discussion and analysis, and related certifications for the years ended November 30, 2019 and 2018, (ii) its interim financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis, and related certifications for the three-month period ended February 29, 2020 and the three and six-month period ended May 31, 2020, (iii) Form 51-102F6V (Statement of Executive Compensation), (iv) Form 58-101F2 (Corporate Governance Disclosure (Venture Issuers)), and (v) Form 52-110F2 (Audit Committee Disclosure) (the “Financial Disclosure Documents”). The Financial Disclosure Documents are available for review online under the Company’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). Following the filing of the Financial Disclosure Documents, the Company is up-to-date with its continuous disclosure obligations.
In connection with the Company's applications for the revocation of the cease trade orders, the Company provided an undertaking to the Securities Regulators that it would hold an annual meeting of shareholders of the Company within three months of the Effective Date. The Company has met all other conditions required by the securities commissions for revocation of the cease trade orders.
About TransGlobe
The Company has ceased to carry on an active business and is presently engaged in identifying and evaluating potential business opportunities.
Cautionary Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, comments regarding the timing of the annual meeting of shareholders of the Company. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statement.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
TransGlobe Internet and Telecom Co., Ltd
108 West Cordova Street
Vancouver, British Columbia, V6B 0G6
Attention: Binyomin Posen, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Director
Email: bposen@plazacapital.ca
Binyomin Posen
