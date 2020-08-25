Cemtrex to Present at LD 500 Virtual Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, NY, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- — Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX, CETXP, CETXW), a technology innovation company for Internet of Things (IoT), security, machine vision & artificial intelligence, and augmented & virtual reality, has been invited to present at the LD 500 Virtual Investor Conference on September 1-4, 2020.



Cemtrex Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Saagar Govil is scheduled to host a virtual presentation during the conference and will also participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Management will highlight the company’s recently reported fiscal nine month revenues of $32.7 million, up 16% year over year, its several new products under its Vicon security technology brand, including a thermal camera for assisting in the detection of COVID-19 symptoms and its upcoming IoT launch of SmartDesk – a disruptive entrant into the personal workspace segment.

To access the presentations, please use the following information:

LD 500 Virtual Investor Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Presentation Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern time (11:00 a.m. Pacific time) – Track 3

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36239

Location: Virtual

For more information on either conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Cemtrex management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to CETX@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX ) is a leading multi-industry technology company that is driving innovation in markets such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR & VR), and Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision (AI & CV) in a wide range of sectors, including consumer products, industrial manufacturing, digital applications, and intelligent security & surveillance systems. For more information, please visit www.cemtrex.com .

Investor Relations Chris Tyson Executive Vice President – MZ North America Direct: 949-491-8235 CETX@mzgroup.us www.mzgroup.us