Couchbase Cloud Now Available in AWS Marketplace

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Couchbase, the creator of the enterprise-class, multicloud to edge NoSQL database, today announced its fully-managed database-as-a-service (DBaaS), Couchbase Cloud, is now available for purchase in AWS Marketplace. Availability in AWS Marketplace provides further accessibility to customers looking for a best-in-class, fully-managed DBaaS with one of the lowest TCOs on the market.

Announced earlier this summer, Couchbase Cloud is a fully managed version of Couchbase Server, the original multi-purpose NoSQL database. Couchbase Server combines the high-performance, memory-first architecture of key-value stores with its SQL-friendly query language, robust developer SDKs, schema-flexible JSON format, all deployed as an elastically scaling, ACID compliant, globally replicating cluster architecture. Couchbase Cloud combines this power and versatility to allow customers to support an array of highly available applications and use cases such as online session caching, user profiles and catalog management for retailers, media content providers and enterprises that must adapt to our new, online-only world.

The quickly evolving economy is accelerating digital transformation in almost every organization, bringing equal parts opportunity and cost control pressure to IT. Couchbase Cloud helps organizations capitalize on both goals through:

● Versatility and performance of Couchbase Server, combined with emerging best practice of in-virtual private cloud (VPC) deployment on Amazon Web Services (AWS), which allow customers to dramatically lower operational costs of traditional deployments without giving up critical control over data and security

● “Single pane of glass” control plane for multicloud management and cross data center replication (XDCR), making it even simpler to manage and deploy multiple clusters across clouds in multiple regions

● Transparent, customer-friendly configuration and licensing that combine with the software’s best-in-class, node-for-node performance to deliver exceptionally low TCO for the generation of applications that serve today’s online-only user communities

Supporting Quotes

“AWS Marketplace streamlines the selection, provisioning, procurement, and tracking process for database-as-a-service solutions on AWS. We are pleased to welcome Couchbase Cloud to AWS Marketplace to help enterprises quickly drive down the cost of operations for their business applications."

--Chris Grusz, Director, AWS Marketplace, Amazon Web Services, Inc.

“Increasingly we are seeing the need to optimize costs while improving agility and innovation as two driving factors that are accelerating enterprise adoption of cloud and as-a-service offerings like Couchbase Cloud. The availability of Couchbase Cloud in AWS Marketplace makes it even easier for customers to get started with Couchbase and maximize their return on investment while staying competitive.”

--Matt McDonough, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Couchbase

“Couchbase Cloud, coupled with AWS, has the best pricing and performance we’ve seen from a DBaaS. We’ve reduced costs by 50% and increased performance by 2,000%.”

--Scott W. Bradley, Principal Engineer, Facet Digital

About Couchbase:

Unlike other NoSQL databases, Couchbase provides an enterprise-class, multicloud to edge database that offers the robust capabilities required for business-critical applications on a highly scalable and available platform. As a distributed cloud-native database, Couchbase runs in modern dynamic environments and on any cloud, either customer-managed or fully managed as-a-service. Couchbase is built on open standards, combining the best of NoSQL with the power and familiarity of SQL, to simplify the transition from mainframe and relational databases.

Couchbase has become pervasive in our everyday lives; our customers include industry leaders Amadeus, American Express, Carrefour, Cisco, Comcast/Sky, Disney, eBay, LinkedIn, Marriott, Tesco, Tommy Hilfiger, United, Verizon, as well as hundreds of other household names. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com.



